With the arrival of the Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC, there are multiple characters and weapons for you to unlock as you play. There’s an added layer to several of these weapons where you have the chance to evolve them, making them even stronger in combat.

The process of how you evolve the weapons in Emergency Meeting varies for each one. You’ll need to work your way through the new map, Polus Replica, to get them all. Unlocking the weapons once gives you access to them on other characters on more maps.

Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve all weapons in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting.

Evolving all Emergency Meeting weapons in Vampire Survivors

Evolving Science Rocks to Rocket Science. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are seven weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting, and they all center around the Polus Replica map. You will need to make sure you purchased the Emergency Meeting DLC to access this area, and the Among Us characters that come with it.

As you unlock the new Vampire Survivor characters, more of these weapons will become available to you. They are connected to each new character. Let’s break down each of the weapons you can unlock, and how you evolve it.

How to evolve Report! in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Crewmate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Report! weapon is the first one you get by unlocking Crewmate Dino in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting. After you have that, track down the Mini Crewmate, who should be in the Meeting Room at the center of the stage.

Now, you need to get Report! up to level eight, and then the Mini Crewmate to level three, and then it will become Emergency Meeting.

How to evolve Lucky Swipe in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Engineer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to unlock the Engineer for Lucky Swipe in Vampire Survivors. With this character, make your way down to the west side of the map, and you should find the Mini Engineer. Similar to Report!, Lucky Swipe needs to reach level eight and then the Mini Engineer needs to be at level three before you can evolve it into Crossed Wires.

How to evolve Lifesign Scan in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lifesign Scan can be completed with any character in Vampire Survivors. You can find it on the northeast area of the map, close to the Mini Shapeshifter. Pick it up, and then make your way to the west side of the map to grab the Mini Ghost. Level up the Lifesign Scan to level eight, and then the Mini Ghost to level three, and your Lifesign Scan can now evolve into the Paranormal Scan.

How to evolve Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Impostor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Sharp Tongue, make sure to unlock Impostor character in Vampire Survivors. You then need to make your way down to the southeast part of the map, and grab the Mini Imposter. Now, survive long enough for Sharp Tongue to reach level eight, and the Mini Imposter to reach level three, and then you can evolve Sharp Tongue into the Impostongue.

How to evolve Science Rocks in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Scientist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Science Rocks was one the more difficult ones to evolve in Vampire Survivors. You need to unlock the Scientist character, and then track down the Mini Scientist on the east side of the map. Like the previous weapons, level up Science Rocks to level eight, and the Mini Scientist to level three to evolve it into the Rocket Science weapon.

How to evolve Vents in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Shapeshifter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Vents weapon, make sure you unlock the Shapeshifter in Vampire Survivors. You now need to make your way to the northeast part to the map, and grab the Mini Shapeshifter to follow you around. Level up Vents to level eight, and then the Mini Shapeshifter to level three, and you now have the chance to get the Unjust Ejection weapon.

How to evolve Clear Debris in Vampire Survivors

Where to find Mini Guardian. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last weapon you can evolve in Vampire Survivors’ Emergency Meeting DLC is Clear Debris. This is a weapon you get with the Guardian character. You have to make your way to the middle of the map to track down the Mini Guardian, and then level up Clear Debris to level eight and the Mini Guardian to level three. Now, you have the chance to evolve Clear Debris to the Clear Asteroids, and you can unlock this weapon on other maps.