All new monsters in Lethal Company update v50 detailed

Version 50 is the latest and biggest update to hit the co-op survival horror title Lethal Company. Alongside three new lunar maps, we also have two new monsters intent on chasing down employees.

In Lethal Company, there are two general types of entities to deal with: indoor and outdoor monsters. The base game incorporated 19 total entities, with two new additional monsters added with Version 50.

Every map has the chance to spawn a select amount of entities, so your most important task immediately after landing is to access whatever threat may be hunting down your squad. If you’re on any of the lunar maps, then it’s a good chance that you might run into one of these new monsters.

All new entities in Lethal Company v50 update

The Lethal Company Version 50 update introduced two new monsters: the Butler and Old Bird. The Butler is an indoor entity with a distinct passive and aggressive state, while Old Bird is an indoor monster that is immediately hostile no matter the circumstances. Both entities have different spawn chances, triggers, and even loot. Below is everything that you need to know about either entity.

The Butler

You’ll find the Butler inside any manor or mansion, waiting to catch an Employee alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Butler is an indoor monster that has both a hostile and passive state. Whenever the Butler encounters a player, the entity will check to see if any other players are nearby. If not, then the Butler will put out a knife and attack the nearest alone target. If the Butler kills a player, then it will run from the scene of the crime to the furthest possible room.

The good news is that the Butler is not immortal and fairly easy to kill. It takes only six shovel hits to take down the Butler and retrieve his powerful Knife weapon. If you’re being chased by this entity, then you should look for the nearest door. Thankfully, Butlers can’t open doors, so you’ll grant yourself extra time to find your group being meeting the monster again.

Old Bird

Old Birds are common lunar outside enemies, at times with up to 15 Old Birds circling around the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Even compared to the 19 original monsters, Old Bird ranks as the most difficult entity I’ve come across in Lethal Company so far. This is a massive bird-like machine with both ranged and melee attacks. Old Bird’s preferred attack is a missile that deals 30 damage, but if you aren’t in range then the entity will take to the skies and drop on your location for 70 damage. If you get too close, Old Bird can also grab your character and deal out instant death with a flamethrower attack.

There is no way currently known to kill Old Bird. If it can be killed by a shovel attack, then it’s unclear exactly how many it would take. Instead, the best scenario you have is to use Old Bird’s lack of mobility against it. The mechanical monster is very slow and clumsy on the ground, making it relatively easy for players to maneuver around Old Bird to make a quick break. As long as you can avoid the rockets, it’s best to run whenever you see this hulking bird.

