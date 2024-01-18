All Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb, ranked

In Cult of the Lamb, you must be powerful, and this is where Fleeces come into play as they can grant you additional powers, but at a cost. Choosing the best Fleece is crucial as it can also influence your playstyle, and there are many for you to pick from.

With the release of Cult of the Lamb’s latest DLC, Sinful Pack there are even more Fleeces up for grabs, so if you’re a returning player you may have lost track of which one is best for you. Well, don’t fret! we have you covered with the complete ranked lists of Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Cult of the Lamb: All 13 Fleeces, ranked

Your Fleece can help or hinder your dungeon run. Image via Massive Monster

The best Fleece in Cult of the Lamb depends on your playstyle. Regardless, some are better than others as they offer too much value and potential for your dungeon runs. Here are all 13 Cult of the Lamb Fleeces, ranked based on their advantages, disadvantages, and value.

13. Fleece of the Natural (Sinful Pack DLC exclusive)

Fleece of the Natural is a new fleece added to Cult of the Lamb in the Sinsful Pack DLC that lets you be free and naked. However, it also doesn’t provide bonuses or perks, which means it’s at the bottom of the tier list. Unless you want to be a naked leader, this is the perfect Fleece, but it won’t help you in the dungeons.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

12. Fleece of the Heretic (Heretics Pack DLC exclusive)

Fleece of the Heretics is the most unholy outerwear, only suitable for those true heretics. While it may seem like the best Fleece in the world because it was made for the leader of heretics, it doesn’t provide any bonuses, which means it’s nothing more than a costume piece. So, wear it for fun, but avoid wearing it in dungeons.

11. Fleece of the Lamb

Regardless of your appearance, the Fleece of the Lamb is the perfect outwear for any lamb, especially one ruling a powerful cult. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide any bonuses, like the Fleece of the Heretic and the Fleece of the Natural. Even though it looks cute, it’s not worth wearing unless you like the look of it.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

10. Fleece of a Cursed Crusade (End-game)

You can only get curse tarot cards with this Fleece. Image via Massive Monster

Getting as many tarot cards at the start of a dungeon run as possible can be a great way to ensure you survive, and if you get curse tarot cards, it can certainly make a difference. With this Fleece, the Fleece of the Cursed Crusade, you will get four Curse-related Tarot Cards, but you won’t be able to use a weapon as it will be disabled.

So, if you prefer melee-based combat, this Fleece isn’t for you. And in general, this isn’t the best Fleece, so avoid it unless you want to give yourself a challenge.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

9. Fleece of the Glass Cannon

If you’re familiar with Diablo or any ARPGs, you might recognize the phrase “Glass Cannon.” If not, it means you gain additional damage at the cost of becoming vulnerable. The Fleece of the Glass Cannon allows you to deal 100 percent more damage but costs 50 percent fervor, the second most crucial mechanic after Hearts and Health. In addition, you will do 50 percent less melee damage and have 50 percent less Health.

With this Fleece, it’s really up to you. If you know you can avoid taking damage, then the damage buff to curses can be an excellent addition. But with the loss of health and Fervor, it might not be worth it.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

8. God of Death Fleece (End-game)

Become the God of Death: resurrect and get two diseased hearts. Image via Massive Monster

Nothing is worse than dying in the Cult of the Lamb, but what if you got a nice little bonus on your revival? With the God of Death Fleece, you gain two diseased hearts after resurrecting. Diseased hearts are a powerful item that will attack all on-screen enemies when you’ve taken a hit, so it can help get your revenge and take out enemies. Best of all, there are no negative side effects. So, if you find you’re dying quickly, this might be an excellent fleece for you to wear.

7. Fleece of the Diseased Heart

While you can get two diseased hearts by dying and resurrecting with the God of Death fleece, this Fleece, the Fleece of the Diseased Heart, takes it up a notch. You will get a diseased heart every time you gain a Tarot Card, but you can only carry one at a time. The downside is that if you take damage, you will be poisoned.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

So, the additional damage from gaining a diseased heart, which only triggers when you get hit, will also get you poisoned. This Fleece is a double-edged sword, but it can be beneficial if you can handle the poison damage.

6. Golden Fleece

Gaining damage stacks can be an incredible way to kill enemies quickly, which sounds impressive, right? With the Golden Fleece, you can get a five percent damage stack per kill, but if you take any damage, you lose a stack, and this incoming damage is double.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This is an excellent fleece if you can kill efficiently and effectively without getting hit too often. But if you’re not good at avoiding damage, then potentially avoid this Fleece.

5. Fleece of Fragile Fortitude

In Cult of the Lamb, your red hearts are your standard health containers, whereas your blue hearts work the same, but if you lose a heart, you’ll lose it forever. The only way to get another is to draw a relevant card or find them as a drop because you can’t refill them like red ones. If you choose this Fleece, the Fleece of Fragile Fortitude, your red hearts will be replaced by blue ones, and you’ll get more blue hearts. But you won’t be able to get red hearts.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

The risk with this is that you’ll have more health, but if you lose them, you lose them for good, and you can only replenish them via drops or cards. If you often take lots of damage, this might be a problematic fleece because replacing the blue hearts isn’t easy. If you attract luck and can avoid damage, this Fleece might be the best for you. But this might not be the best Fleece if you rarely draw blue hearts or get blue heart drops.

4. Fleece of The Berserker (Post-game)

With this Fleece, the Fleece of the Berserker, you’ll deal 10 times more weapon damage, which will help you take care of enemies and bosses much quicker. The downside is that you will only have half a heart and cannot resurrect. This might sound daunting, but this is an incredible fleece if you’re a damage-dealing heretic boss who can handle taking a bit of damage.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

If you often die or take too much damage, this might not be the best Fleece. However, as you can only get Fleece after you finish the base game, you should be competent enough to use this Fleece to the best of your abilities.

3. Fleece Of Fervor’s Favor (End-game)

You gain Fervor for killing enemies and non-believers. Image via Massive Monster

Healing and your health are the most important aspects of staying alive in a dungeon run. With this Fleece, the Fleece of Fervor’s Favor, you can heal using your Fervor, a resource you can get from simply slaying your enemies and non-believers.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

So, as long as you can build up your Fervor, you can heal often. The drawback of this Fleece is that hearts will no longer spawn, which means if you can’t slay foes to get Fervor, you can’t heal. It is risky, but if you can effectively and efficiently kill your enemies, this Fleece will help keep you alive.

2. Fleece of Hobbled Heels (End-game)

How effective would your dungeon runs be if you could heal often? Well, with the Fleece of Hobbled Heels, you can heal one heart after completing each room, and you’ll gain more movement speed and starting health, which means you’ll stay alive for much longer and won’t have to worry too much if you did get hit.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

And that brings us to the drawback of this Fleece—you won’t be able to roll, so evading is almost out of the question unless you can sidestep attacks. But as this is an essential form of survival, having it disabled impacts your gameplay. You must go into each room with your weapons drawn and slowly battle through your enemies. However, once you clear a room, you’ll heal a heart. It is a high-risk, high-reward fleece and great for those confident in their attacks.

1. Fleece of the Fates

With this Fleece, you can no longer get tarot cards during your dungeon run. Image via Massive Monster

The Fleece of the Fates is the Fleece that will test your luck and RNG, as you will get four random tarot cards at the start of your dungeon run. However, you won’t be able to pick up more tarot cards throughout the dungeon. So, whatever cards you get in the beginning will be all you get.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Each dungeon run will be different because the cards will be randomly selected. While this can be daunting, it means you know which cards you’ll get before your run, and you can plan your strategy accordingly.

Every Fleece in Cult of the Lamb offers advantages and disadvantages that can influence your playstyle. I have terrible luck, so any Fleece with an RNG component is a no-no, but it might be great for those with exceptional luck. So, the best Fleece depends on your playstyle and how you like to fight.

But this is every Fleece in Cult of the Lamb, ranked based on their advantages, disadvantages, and value.