You'll need to slay all of these foes to finish the game.

Cult of the Lamb is here, and as you venture through this unique and stunning-looking roguelike, you’re going to encounter a variety of foes, some of which can be classified as bosses.

In the game, there are five main bosses called heretics that you will face. Four of them are the apostles, but the fifth is no longer classified as part of this group.

Outside of these fights, there are other boss battles that you’ll face in each of the unique zones during Cult of the Lamb. Here’s a list of each of the game’s bosses and where you can find them.

All of the bosses in Cult of the Lamb

The One Who Waits

Image via Massive Monster

The final boss of Cult of The Lamb’s story is the “The One Who Waits.” This character as players will know is the entity who empowers you bringing you back to life at the start of the game.

Alongside The One Who Waits are a pair of followers that come to his aid during the final battle of the game. They’re both named enemies separate from The One Who Waits.

Followers:

(this section will be updated with names once the game has launched)

The Four Apostles

Image via Massive Monster

In Cult of the Lamb, there are five main bosses, four of which you’ll work through first to unchain your final foe and finish the game. For each of the zones in the game, there is an apostle with its own unique abilities and appearance.

Leshy (Darkwood)

Heket (Anura)

Kallamar (Anchordeep)

Shamura (Silk Cradle)

Darkwood

Amdusias

Valefar

Barbatos

Witness Agares

Anura

Gusion

Eligos

Zepar

Witness Bathin

Anchordeep

Baalzebub

Witness Astraroth

(this list will be updated post launch)

Silk Cradle