Everything coming in Cult of the Lamb’s ‘Sex Update,’ Sins of the Flesh: Full patch notes

There’s nothing more powerful than a gaming community, especially one horny enough to put sex in their game. Well, the sex update is finally coming to Cult of the Lamb via the Jan. 16 update, Sins of the Flesh.

Devolver Digital promised to add sex to the game if the game’s X account reached 300,000 followers by the end of 2024. This milestone was cleared almost instantly, with the official Cult of the Lamb now climbing towards 600,000 followers, and it’s inspired other games to get racey as well.

Here’s everything coming to everyone’s favorite cult simulator, Cult of the Lamb, in the Sins of the Flesh update.

What’s in the Cult of the Lamb: Sins of the Flesh update?

Let’s talk about sex

Finally putting those tentacles to good use. Image via Devolver Digital

The highlight of Sins of the Flesh is of course the inclusion of “sex” between your cultists, which will manifest in your game with a new “sinful path” progression system. This will include new rituals, new doctrines, and new buildings that will make cult life more pleasurable.

By leading cultists down the gluttonous and sinful path, you can collect Sin from them the same way you would collect Devotion, via structures or rituals. The new rituals include:

Rite of Lust : Followers will prance around naked and only work a half day. Choose one follower to become the Mayflower Leader. This follower generates Sin.

: Followers will prance around naked and only work a half day. Choose one follower to become the Mayflower Leader. This follower generates Sin. Rite of Wrath : Followers cause havoc at camp. Choose one follower to become the Wrath Leader. This follower generates Sin.

: Followers cause havoc at camp. Choose one follower to become the Wrath Leader. This follower generates Sin. Gluttony of Cannibals : Choose one follower to be consumed by the others.

: Choose one follower to be consumed by the others. Sinner’s Pride : Choose one follower to absorb the Sin of all the others.

: Choose one follower to absorb the Sin of all the others. Discipleship : Choose one level 10 follower to become a Disciple, joining the “inner circle of true believers.” Disciples gain the Faith trait, and generate more Devotion than the others. You can construct a Disciple Collection Shrine to receive gifts.

: Choose one level 10 follower to become a Disciple, joining the “inner circle of true believers.”

New rituals and new content are unlocked by performing a sermon, doctrine or ritual after defeating three Bishops.

If two cultists fall in love, they have the chance to hatch an egg. When the egg hatches, you get a new cult member (the best cult members are the ones indoctrinated from birth). You will need to construct a Mating Tent for the followers to get together, as well as a Hatchery to nurture the egg.

Happiness is a warm gun

A new weapon joins the arsenal of potential weapons that will appear on one of your crusades: the Blunderbuss. The Blunderbuss works effectively as a shotgun or a sniper, firing a big burst of damage that shreds enemies up close, or a long range slug if you charge up a heavy attack. The weapon has to be reloaded between shots.

Literal quality of life improvements

One big happy family. Image via Devolver Digital

A handful of new features of your cult’s campsite will make life feel even more like a dream.

There are six new types of poop, each with its own special effect:\*

You can now level up your broom to make chores get done faster and more effectively.

Cultists can now drop shiny poop, which has special effects like yielding more fruitful crops and adding XP to your broom.

Cultists can take better care of themselves via new tiers to the janitor station and storage structures. Janitor stations allow your cultists to clean up their own messes.

Unique outfits and styles for each cultist.

The full patch notes are expected to release on Jan. 16 prior to the release of the update itself.