Cult of the Lamb has inspired other games to get racey—and we’re all for it

Cult of the Lamb started a new trend that got the game its fastest rise in followers, and more developers are joining in.

After the Cult of the Lamb‘s developer said it would add sex to the game if the game’s X account (formerly known as Twitter) reached a specific number of followers, other developers have followed suit. On Nov. 29, Another Crab’s Treasure hinted at doing the same thing.

More developers have since made the same promise while quoting the indie game. It includes those of The Witch’s Bakery, Loco Motive, and many more.

wait these mfs got 100k followers overnight with this tweet



so that's all it takes? if we promised to add sex to Another Crab's Treasure will you guys get us to…69k? 👀 https://t.co/wfUfqPKbZn — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) November 29, 2023

On Nov. 28, the developer saw a spectacular rise of 100,000 followers on its X account to reach the threshold of 300,000, which was the condition to fulfill its promise.

The sex joke has unsurprisingly garnered a lot of attention from the gaming community. At the time of writing, the Cult of the Lamb X account has over 450,000 followers.

What was supposed to be a spicy joke is becoming a trend that has the advantage of bringing more light to indie games.

The creepy and cute atmosphere of the title already includes many dark gameplay elements, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least some version of that bold promise join the game in the future.

That’s what the developer plans to do before early 2024. So it might be time to prepare your cult for a new spicy ritual in an upcoming update.