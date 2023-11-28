Thirsty Cult of the Lamb fans promised the feature they crave the most

Cult of the Lamb fans craving one particular feature look set to have their way after a mammoth milestone was hit for the developer.

A major content update for the title was announced on Nov. 24 that will bring nudity to the game, which sparked an increased desire for more, ahem, physical interactions to come alongside the Sins of the Flesh DLC.

Let’s get physical. Image via Devolver Digital

The devs didn’t shy away from the fan requests and issued a target for players on Twitter, saying they would add sex to the game if they reached 300,000 followers by the end of the year. Although I can’t put my finger on exactly the amount of followers they had prior to the post, the goal has been completely smashed already.

Another post by MassiveMonster, the devs of the game, then shared an interaction of a chat with one of the game’s programmers—who pleaded not to have to code the actions into the game. Unfortunately for them, it seems they are out of luck.

Added sexual relations to Cult of the Lamb does fit into the game’s lore and would certainly not be the most extreme action you can do, with my experiences in the game including sacrificing the elderly, embracing cannibalism, brainwashing, and making followers fight to the death. So would a bit of hanky panky really be that bad?

However, there is a potential hurdle to overcome. After announcing the update, it was clarified the addition of nudity would not change the game’s age rating, which is PEGI 12, and adding sex could change that. There would potentially be ways around this, including not showing any of the actions on screen.

There is also the chance that Massive Monster respond to the desire of fans with a meme response and simply install a sign or a building with the word “sex” written on it, which would technically mean it has been added.