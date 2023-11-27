Despite nudity, free Cult of the Lamb update ‘won’t change’ the age rating

Those who were expecting Cult of the Lamb’s upcoming free Sins of the Flesh update to be a spicy “sex update” are probably in for a little disappointment.

First spotted by PC Gamer, despite the nudity depicted in the update’s announcement poster, developer Massive Monster’s community manager has said the age rating will “hopefully” remain the same as the developer has ensured the content “adheres to community guidelines.”

The nudity we get. Image via Devolver Digital

On Nov. 24, replying to a concerned player worried about Cult of the Lamb being kid-friendly after the update, community manager Massive_CM said the term “sex update” is more of a “meme in the community,” so it’s not necessarily true. “Obviously everyone is different, but I doubt you won’t be able to play in front of your kids if you do already!” they wrote on Steam.

Some other comments under the announcement pointed out that, even without the update, Cult of the Lamb is not for kids. The game is currently rated for teens (13 and up) by the ESRB (PEGI 12), and it already contains content that isn’t suitable for a young audience.

“I do love this ‘but what about my kids’ attitude. There’s murder, blood, torture, culty brainwashing, sacrifice, and cannibalism (with its own perks and rewards) but god forbid sex is mentioned or nudity is even hinted at,” one player wrote.

For those looking for context, on Nov. 23, the developer of Cult of the Lamb announced a free content update, set to be launched early next year, with the poster featuring its adorable animals with nothing but a leaf covering their privates. Both the update’s poster and name—Sins of the Flesh—also seemed like a teaser for what appeared to be a kinky update.

Coming very early next year, this update is packed with new features, stories, and more! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYT4UJp9Tq — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) November 23, 2023

But, as the community manager has revealed, things should be well within community guidelines when Sins of the Flesh, which is “packed with new features, stories, and more!”, drops “very early next year.” That said, the update will definitely include some mature content, so if you’re worried that it might affect the young audience around you negatively, I’d advise being careful.