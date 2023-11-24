Cult of the Lamb announces free major DLC where everyone’s naked

Cult of the Lamb just announced its next major content update, and it’s a spicy one.

On Nov. 23, a post to X, formerly Twitter, revealed Cult of the Lamb’s next free DLC: Sins of the Flesh. It looks like your cutesy cultists will be stripping down and embracing their primal desires in the new update, which launches for free “very early next year” and includes “new features, stories, and more.”

The post includes a short animation depicting the titular lamb dancing around a pyre with their followers, all of whom are—hilariously—totally nude, save for a well-placed leaf.

In the comments, the developer encouraged fans to “keep an eye out in the next couple of weeks” for more details and mentioned it’s been hinting toward this upcoming DLC for the whole year. It’s no surprise players online were quick to speculate on the “new features” in Sins of the Flesh, with dozens of fans excitedly commenting “sex update?” while others were simply elated to hear new Cult of the Lamb content is coming.

One thing’s clear: Players can’t wait for Sins of the Flesh, and expanding the already excellent base game can only be a good thing. We called Cult of the Lamb one of our favorite games of 2022, and I totally agree. It’s absolutely one of the best indie games around, and its clever blend of base building and roguelike dungeoneering strikes a satisfying balance that’s ceaselessly addictive.

Cult of the Lamb is currently 40% off in the Steam Autumn sale, so if you haven’t picked it up yet, now’s the perfect opportunity.