When does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle release take place?

It is canonical, and we know where it fits in the timeline.

The fearless adventurer Indiana Jones is coming to Xbox consoles and PCs soon with MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And fans will be thrilled to learn that this new chapter in the long-running franchise is canonical—but when does it take place?

During Xbox’s Developer Direct on Jan. 18, 2024, Bethesda showcased a reveal trailer for the upcoming title. It follows Indy, who travels around the world to uncover the hidden truth behind some of the most famous spiritual sites in history, and their surprising connection.

The game switches between first-person and third-person perspective, putting players in the shoes of the legendary character. Developers at the Swedish studio MachineGames are excited to take part in the adventure, and Game Director Jerk Gustafsson states there are “a lot of Indiana Jones fans at MachineGames.”

“Most of us grew up with Indy and fell in love with the movies and the character when we were young,” he adds. “We’ve just got these ties to the character that go back decades.”

But where does this new story fit in the existing timeline? When is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle set?

Where does Indiana Jones and the Great Circle fit in the franchise’s timeline?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place in the year 1937, according to Bethesda’s description on the reveal trailer.

That means it is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and The Last Crusade (1989), the first and last movies of the original 1980s franchise before its 2008 revival. Raiders is set in 1936, while Crusade takes place in 1938. Temple of Doom, released in 1984, is a prequel to both, a story set in 1935.

You can wishlist Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for PC on Steam, or for your Xbox in the console’s official store. The new game launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2024.