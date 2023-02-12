How to find the Crossed Wand Dueling Club in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, practicing your spells regularly in combat scenarios will help you survive in the highlands. Most of the fights you’ll have in the game will revolve around fighting different types of enemies, and you can use any combination of spells to eliminate them.

Some of the characters you meet at Hogwarts provide helpful quests that enable you to excel at different aspects of the game. Lucan Brattleby is one of these characters, and you’ll come across him fairly early in the game. He has a few dueling quests that you can take part in to improve your spell usage and combinations.

Lucan also heads the Dueling Club and hosts the Crossed Wand tournament that you can participate in. He also has two spell combination practices available as side quests. Naturally, you need to know where this character is located to visit him often.

Here’s where to find the Crossed Wand Dueling Club in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where is the Crossed Wand Dueling Club in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan

The Crossed Wand Dueling Club is located at the Clock Tower Courtyard in Hogwarts castle, in The South Wing. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of Crossed Wand Dueling Club. If you are coming to this area for the first time, we recommend activating the Floo Flame to unlock fast travel. This area can be particularly confusing, so make a note of this NPCs location.

During the early phases of the game, Professor Hecat provides you with an assignment to learn dodge roll and practice Incendio in the field. You can do it by visiting Lucan Brattleby, and starting different practice duels with other students. Lucan will ask if you’re eager to join the Crossed Wand Dueling Club, where you can duel against other Hogwarts students.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Once you reach the Clock Tower Courtyard, interact with Lucan, and speak to him about the Crossed Wand tournament. He mentions there will be three rounds, and you must win all three to be the Crossed Wand champion. You’ll fight against other students and will get to have either Natsai Onai or Sebastian Sallow on your team.

During the Spell Combination Practices quests, Lucan asks you to train against the dummy targets by synergizing between different types of magic. Using them in combination increases the spell’s effectiveness. This is one of the best methods to practice combat situations.