Hogwarts Legacy well map location for Well, Well, Well sidequest

Most quests in Hogwarts Legacy ask players to complete the relatively easy task of navigating the nearby area to solve some sort of puzzle or locate an object. Others may require more time and work, which is the case with the “Well, Well, Well” sidequest that asks players to travel a great distance to see it through.

This sidequest is not one that exists within Hogwarts castle, which means that players cannot begin it until they unlock the ability to venture beyond the castle walls. It is also a time-consuming quest if you don’t have a way to travel beyond walking, so consider this carefully before searching for the magical well’s treasure.

Well, Well, Well quest guide in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can begin this quest by approaching the magical talking well. This well is located in the east corner of the South Hogwarts region, and it will immediately begin telling players about an annoying piece of paper that was placed within it.

The well asks players if they are willing to help out by taking the piece of parchment that someone threw into it. Once a player agree, they will be presented with the following treasure map.

The location that players need to travel to during quests like this is usually close by, but with this quest, players will need to travel across almost the entire map.

Players need to venture all the way down to the Feldcroft Region, located near the very bottom of the world map. The exact location players need to reach is a decimated castle sitting in the mountains in this area.

This location is difficult to reach without a broom or flying mount. It is possible to reach the treasure destination without one, but it will cause players quite a headache since they have to climb the mountain and carefully navigate sharp edges near a deep canyon.

Once you have found the castle, walk around until you see a bridge that leads up to a mysterious tree. Approach it and it will be highlighted which means that you can cast a spell on it.

Simply cast the Levioso spell and the tree will levitate to reveal a small chest tangled among the roots. Approach it and quickly claim your loot. Doing so will bring the “Well, Well, Well” sidequest to an end and grant you a new asset.