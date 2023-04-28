Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One file size

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, but how big is the game on last-gen consoles? Here’s everything we know about the file size, and whether you’ll need to use the Evanesco spell to make some of the other games on your hard drive vanish.

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the best-selling games of 2023, garnering millions of downloads since its initial launch in February. However, that launch was just for PC and the current-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. On May 5, 2023, PS4 and Xbox One players will finally be able to download and jump into the Wizarding World.

The last-generation versions were delayed to May, with many theorizing that it was to allow the developers to ensure the ports would feature decent performance. Now, with release day rapidly approaching, fans on the last-gen consoles are curious about just how much space they will need to clear to properly download Hogwarts Legacy. We will explain everything we know about the file size for Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One in the guide below.

File size for Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One

At the time of writing, the preload for Hogwarts Legacy on the last-gen consoles has not gone live. Also, the developers have not made clear what players can expect in terms of the total file size for the game. This means that PS4 and Xbox One will remain in the dark in regard to knowing how much space is required to download Hogwarts Legacy, at least for now.

However, we can assume that the file size will not be too far off from what it was on the current-gen consoles. My copy of Hogwarts Legacy takes up 80 GB on my PlayStation 5, while the Xbox Series X|S version requires 77 GB. Unless something has dramatically changed with the last-gen ports, then players can expect the PS4 and Xbox One files to be around those numbers.

We will be sure to update this article with any new information that surfaces regarding the file size for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy. The preload for the game should go live a few days before it launches, meaning players who pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy will likely be able to download the file near the beginning of May.