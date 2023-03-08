Hogwarts Legacy March 8 patch notes: Bug fixes, gameplay changes, and more

It looks like they used Reparo to fix up the game.

While most of players’ time adventuring through the open world in Hogwarts Legacy has been quite magical, the experience has also occasionally been hindered by many different bugs. This is pretty normal with the launch of any new game or even updates to an already existing game, but it can certainly make progressing through a game rather difficult.

Luckily, today’s patch seems to address a wide variety of unique bugs across the game, which should mean that most of the issues that players have been facing are now resolved.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Some of the biggest fixes include updated facial animations and fixed faces, which will likely have players excited since many found the facial feature bug quite unsettling, not being able to talk with vendors when multiple saves are present, hair missing on characters, and Astronomy visual issues that were making the gameplay mode difficult to play for many.

Because of how new the game still is, this is likely the first patch packed with fixes to come of many. Players are still reporting a myriad of bugs, so if the one troubling you is not present within this patch, keep in mind that it will likely end up being fixed in the future.

Full Hogwarts Legacy March 8 patch notes

Ahead of the official patch notes, the developers shared that “this patch addresses overall gameplay, performance, and stability as well as online connection improvements.”

There was a patch released both for the PC and consoles, with each one having its own unique patch notes. Many of the fixes appear to be the same across both platforms, but they have their own distinctive patch notes nonetheless.

Hogwarts Legacy PC March 8 patch notes

Bug Fixes:

PC Online Improve player account network registration and tracking. Fixed DLC-related issues during the pause menu and gear menu. Fixed DLC flying mount inventory issue potentially disappearing during a mission. Gameplay Missions Fixed blocker issue when unlocking the bandit camp cage before starting the mission. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-437. Fixed not being able to complete a quest during a specific conversation with Madam Kogawa missing from her desk. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-1173. Fixed avatar getting stuck between barrel and furnace by jumping or opening the tool wheel. Fixed a duplication collision next to one of the store entrances. Fixed an issue with waypoints being in the air instead of the ground within Hogsmeade. Fixed objective maker being over Fig properly after waiting period. Fixed missing exit prompt on some doors within Hogwarts. Fixed opening butterfly chests other than the intended ones for a quest counting toward mission progression. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-5620. Fixed butterflies not appearing at the specified area to progress the mission again. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-4807. Fixed incorrect merge mission progression. Fixed stability issue with the spoons in the Potions classroom. Fixed stars being present when focusing a telescope during Astronomy class while on low settings. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-3032. Fixed the brightness of stars and pop issues with Astronomy mini-games. Fixed shields not displaying correctly during Crossed Wands missions. Broom flight Fixed the player getting trapped while mounting a broom or while rotating a statue. Fixed not landing on the Viaduct bridge. Fixed mesh breaking when avatar mounts broom after teleporting in an open area. Fixed flash and shuttering when mounting any broom. World events Fixed wagon carts clipping into one another while avatar is blocking them. Fixed occasional respawning duplication of the one-man band in Hogsmeade. Characters Fixed issue with characters that do not have hair. VFX Fixed broom speed parameters. Fixed enemy shields not displaying correctly during Cross Wands missions. Fixed enemy shields disappearing after being hit several times. Fixed visibility of constellations at the astronomy table. Fixed Dark Wizard Extortionist AOE lightning VFX attack remaining on screen. Audio Fixed audio of the waterfall in the cliffside based on the avatar’s proximity. Updated to the latest audio soundbanks. Resolved localization and VO selection properly playing correctly. UI Updated localization strings. Fixed female avatar face appearing different from the creation preview during gameplay. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-543. Fixed the transition between the UI purchase window and forced conversation with vendors. Fixed the map showing the wrong path to the map chamber. Fixed damage representation when an enemy is hit with transformation and Ancient Magic throw. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-4810. Improve tracking for Room of Requirement. Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high. Fixed UI controller icons displaying correctly based on controller platform type. Cinematics Updated facial animations. Fixed NPC treadmilling during the House Cup. Fixed blurred texture and LOD pop. Fixed Avatar robes appearing before Fig makes them appear before the sorting ceremony. Raytracing Improve stability and performance after long play-throughs. Improve VFX performance while raytracing. Improve performance by batching and caching raytracing buffers. Removed fog volumes for better BVH performance. Fixed RTAO making decals black. Fixed directional light shadows. Fixed shadows on trees. Fixed performance of the culling of lights in the front end. Save game Fixed not being able to talk to Vendors during sequential saves after the issue was patched. Resolved the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-590, and HL-5260. Fixed streaming in and out after getting the Dung Bomb field guide page and loading a manual save. Fixed an issue when turning off the title and loading an auto-save during final credits causing an infinite loading screen. Fixed voice pitch setting save issue with the avatar. Performance and stability Fixed streaming issues throughout Hogwarts. Fixed crash when the common room is being shown to the player. Fixed crash with skeletal mesh. Fixed crash with deflection impacts. Fixed crash when reading dictionary files. Fixed performance when using ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in the Rune Door arena. Improve rendering performance of translucent objects. Fixed crash during a story graph. Fixed streaming of plants in the Slytherin Common Room. Fixed several memory leaks. Fixed crash with map icon state. Fixed crash with invalid UI. Fixed streaming out of the Great Hall while navigating Hogwarts. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-71. Fixed crash during audio occlusion checks around the player. Fixed crash when using explosive barrels. Fixed crash when using Incendio spell. Fixed crash when using Accio, Confringo, or Stupefy spells. Fixed crash when updating gear items. Fixed crash recursive crash with Solomons shields. Fixed crash with mount zones. Fixed crash during combat cursed lifetime. Fixed crash during and spawning race on a broom Fixed occlusion culling with doors opening and closing. Fixed occlusion culling issue. Fixed a crash when traveling to Professor Fig’s classroom. Fixed crashes related to Niagara and destructible-related VFX. Fixed a crash with damage over time not registering correctly. Fixed crash spawning actor not being stored correctly. Fixed crash with spawning actors correctly. Fixed crash during character creation. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-232. Fixed optimization animation instancing. Fixed crash with moving stairs. Fixed crash with VFX after prolonged play-throughs. Fixed crash-related transformations in Overland. Fixed crash dealing with object state. Fixed crash with parrying in combat. Fixed crash with VFX AOE. Fixed crash with hints. Fixed crash with achievements with an invalid online User ID. Fixed crash while speaking to Rackham. Fixed crash when using Wingardium Leviosa. Fixed performance drops experienced during longevity of the game. Fixed performance drop in Divination classroom. Improve VRAM usage specifically for video cards with reduced memory. Fixed raytracing lighting performance in the front end. Fixed using Ansel while a spell is being cast. Fixed using Ansel while the avatar is riding a broom. Updated shader compilation with the latest PSO cache. Fixed lighting optimization with Nvidia drivers. Display Resolved the 32:9 aspect ratio issue when using an ultrawide monitor. Resolved the following reported issue: HL-260. Fixed Ansel issue when FOV is set too high. Miscellaneous Updated “special thanks” credits and legal lines. Updated minimum Nvidia and AMD video driver recommendations.



Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy PS5 and Xbox Series X March 8 patch notes

Bug Fixes: