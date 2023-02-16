Find Hogwarts Legacy character faces unsettling? This Reddit user explained how to fix them

In Hogwarts Legacy, players’ first interaction with the game will be the custom character creation screen. Since your custom character will be the focus of both the gameplay and overwhelming majority of cutscenes, Avalanche Software gave players a wide array of choices.

Despite this, several players have noticed that something looks ‘off’ about the character models, with Reddit user u/69MinuteMan breaking down exactly why.

In their post, this Redditor shows side-by-sides of their custom character in the initial character creation screen and in-game. Between the two different settings, something clearly looks different once players have actually entered the game.

Image via u/69MinuteMan

69MinuteMan explains that once in-game, the character model’s facial features, the eyes, and mouth, go upward while the nose stays in place. This leads characters to have a much more crowded face, with the mouth almost touching the nose. With a comparison between the eye line, ear line, and nose lines of the two character models, we can see exactly how much the character model is altered.

The Reddit user did find a temporary fix for this model issue. By casting Lumos, the lighting spell that players receive in Hogwarts Legacy’s tutorial section, the facial model will go back to the original placements seen on the character creation screen. Eventually, the eyes and mouth will drift up again over time, leaving this only as a band-aid on the issue.

This model issue has seemingly been brought up to the development team through Hogwarts Legacy’s bug reporting system. Whether or not players will see any change to character models remains to be seen. For right now, players will simply have to endure the uncanny valley of Hogwarts Legacy’s faces.