Can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is inching ever closer to its release date and new gameplay elements have been revealed as time passes. The game has been plagued by controversy and more recently, leaked footage, as players cannot wait to start playing the game themselves. The 72-hour early access will be made available to all Deluxe Edition owners on Feb 7, so make sure the game is pre-loaded and ready to be played.

When you hop into the game, the first thing you will have to do is create your own witch or wizard. The game has quite an in-depth character creator, allowing you to tweak every aspect of your chosen character’s appearance. This ranges from various body and facial shapes, skin colors, scars, and additional cosmetic changes native to the game, allowing you to truly bring the character of your choosing to life.

Image via Avalanche Studios

Once your character’s appearance is set after the initial customization, the game will lock you out of certain character customization features. While you can still change your hairstyle, hair color, and outfit freely throughout the game, features like complexion, face and body structure, voice, and your chosen gender cannot be changed beyond the starting point.

This is why the game provides players with an extensive character creator with every possible option so that you can get your character looking exactly the way you want them to at the very beginning. If you feel like you aren’t satisfied with the way your character looks after you start the game, you will have to start on a fresh new save file and create a new character.

Unfortunately, there’s no Polyjuice Potion available that can permanently change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.