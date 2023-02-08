How to transmog gear in Hogwarts Legacy

For many years, role-playing video games have held a standard where hundreds of different items can be found and used to create outfit sets that can provide great stat boosts and make one’s character look great while exploring the world of their choosing.

In Hogwarts Legacy, wizards and witches can don clothing of all kinds as they traverse the wondrous lands before them, looking to impress with both sorcery and style alike. But not every item of clothing is the same, from a completely different look to unique bonuses that will aid a player in their travels.

Although people have different styles and tastes in fashion, power is universal. If you’ve found a horrible-looking robe with incredible buffs, don’t worry—the game allows players to change the appearance of their gear through the transmog system, so they can keep all the stats along with the style.

Hogwarts Legacy transmog system

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

In order to transmogrify a piece of gear, players must head over to the Gear tab and hover over the item that they wish to change. Along with the items’ current stats, a button prompt should appear that will allow players to change the item’s appearance. Once the button is pressed, you’ll be brought over to a new menu featuring all the different clothing that you’ve collected in the game.

You can now choose what piece of gear you’d like the current item to take the form of, and it will apply to your character immediately and without any cost. Additionally, players can reset items to their original appearance from this menu, or make the current item invisible on the player model instead.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to customize their looks perfectly so they can retain as much power as possible while remaining as fresh and personalized as it can be.