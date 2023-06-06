Honkai: Star Rail’s all hidden achievements and how to complete them

Honkai: Star Rail features a lot of achievements to complete, offering precious Stellar Jade as a reward. Some of them are secret, and players will have to uncover them by themselves.

Secret achievements are unlocked by completing hidden quests in the game or collecting secret items. It rewards exploration and completion of optional content in Honkai.

Unsurprisingly, several of those schievements simply require completing hidden quests. Others revolve around trashcans and jokes the developers had fun with. Overall, none of those schievements are particularly challenging to obtain. They’ll simply require some time on your part.

Here are all of the secret achievements in Honkai: Star Rail and how to complete them.

Complete list of all Honkai: Star Rail hidden achievements and how to complete them

There are more than 30 secret achievements to complete in the three maps of Honkai at launch, as well as some in the Simulated Universe, so it will take you some time and effort to get them all.

General hidden achievements

General achievements will naturally be unlocked as you get the others since some of them will reward you with Praises of High Moral.

Karmic Wheel : Use a Praise of High Moral for the first time.

: Use a Praise of High Moral for the first time. Saint: Let the Higher Existence that lives within our hearts give you a thumbs-up (obtain 20 Praises of High Moral).

Hidden achievements in Jarilo-VI

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diogenes’ Utopia: Investigate the 19 trash cans scattered around the Administrative District map.

Investigate the 19 trash cans scattered around the Administrative District map. Don’t You Dare Waste It: Get Jim Roger Bread Soda from a trash can. Investigate trash cans in the Administrative District map. Since the map is wide, it took me some time to find them all. I recommend you be methodical to get both Achievements from above.

Get Jim Roger Bread Soda from a trash can. La La La La Land: Obtain the score for the phonograph from talking with Tamila at the Golden Theater (Administrative District).

Obtain the score for the phonograph from talking with Tamila at the Golden Theater (Administrative District). 50 Credits ?! : Rip off the seven Wanted posters scattered around in the game.

: Rip off the seven Wanted posters scattered around in the game. The Kelly Gang: Excavate the treasure hidden in the Belobog Administrative District’s fountain. Approach the Fountain North of the Administrative District. Select options to look for what’s inside and choose to fish treasure out of the water. You’ll have to spend one Praise of High Moral to do it.

Excavate the treasure hidden in the Belobog Administrative District’s fountain. Twinkly, Winkly: Obtain Three Ancient Coins. Investigate trash cans and destroy various items in Jarilo-VI to get those.

Obtain Three Ancient Coins. Hurt Locker : Go in the lower floor of the Administrative District map and you’ll see luggage on the bridge. Use a Praise of High Moral to open it.

: Go in the lower floor of the Administrative District map and you’ll see luggage on the bridge. Use a Praise of High Moral to open it. Sweet Pom Pom O’Mine : Go to Qlipoth Forth, East of the Administrative District, to access Bronya’s Office. Investigate the sphere near her to get this.

: Go to Qlipoth Forth, East of the Administrative District, to access Bronya’s Office. Investigate the sphere near her to get this. For Ages 12 And Up : Go to Boulder Town’s Fight Club and speak to the representative to obtain a special Invite. Then, play a game with the mysterious kid outside to get this Achievement (and a recipe). I tried losing the game and still received the rewards.

: Go to Boulder Town’s Fight Club and speak to the representative to obtain a special Invite. Then, play a game with the mysterious kid outside to get this Achievement (and a recipe). Outworlder : Complete the secret mission involving Rivet Town’s Warp Trotter. Then, go on the bridge, interact twice with a window, and return to the Warp Trotter’s location where you’ll see an Anxious Woman instead. Talk to her and you’ll get the Achievement.

: Complete the secret mission involving Rivet Town’s Warp Trotter. Then, go on the bridge, interact twice with a window, and return to the Warp Trotter’s location where you’ll see an Anxious Woman instead. Talk to her and you’ll get the Achievement. Moral Higher Ground : West of Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone’s Outpost teleport, break an item and you’ll be called by some guards. Talk to them and you’ll get the Achievement (whatever choice you make).

: West of Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone’s Outpost teleport, break an item and you’ll be called by some guards. Talk to them and you’ll get the Achievement (whatever choice you make). The Mandela Effect : Talk four times to a guy behind a locked portal North of the Administrative District. He’ll go away each time, but I tried going outside of the map and back again and it made him come back.

: Talk four times to a guy behind a locked portal North of the Administrative District. Insatiable : Talk to Maxime near Natasha’s Clinic. He’ll give you a recipe for Vomit Inducing Agent. Synthesize it and give it to an unfortunate character of yours. Our tip: this item can be used on your whole team to get the First and Last Freedom Achievement in the Simulated Universe, where you need to enter with four allies with one percent HP or less.

: Talk to Maxime near Natasha’s Clinic. He’ll give you a recipe for Vomit Inducing Agent. Synthesize it and give it to an unfortunate character of yours. Knight in Shining Armor : Purchase the (expensive) Language Model at Fizz’s shop in the center of the Administrative District. Give it to Fidora (North of Boulder Town’s Goethe Hotel) to get the Achievement.

: Purchase the (expensive) Language Model at Fizz’s shop in the center of the Administrative District. Give it to Fidora (North of Boulder Town’s Goethe Hotel) to get the Achievement. Natural Immunity: Enter Boulder Town’s Goethe Hotel and pick up a review paper on a desk. Make the review, leave the room, and talk to Gertie.

Enter Boulder Town’s Goethe Hotel and pick up a review paper on a desk. Make the review, leave the room, and talk to Gertie. Winter City Trap: Finish listening to the vagrant’s rap. Talk to Eunice in the Robot Settlement. She’s in the encampment near the North’s Vagrant Camp teleport.

Finish listening to the vagrant’s rap. Trashy Humor: Use trash to synthesize 10 consumables.

Hidden achievements in Herta Space Station

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diamond and Rust: Complete the mission “To, The Faint Star” and speak to Bernard again in the same location as before (near the Master Control Zone’s Watcher Zone).

Complete the mission “To, The Faint Star” and speak to Bernard again in the same location as before (near the Master Control Zone’s Watcher Zone). Honest Abe : Go to the Second Floor of the Storage Zone. In the large room, you’ll see a Light Cone hanging in the air. To get this Achievement, answer to Bernard’s question honestly by answering: “None of them” after interacting with the platform.

: Go to the Second Floor of the Storage Zone. In the large room, you’ll see a Light Cone hanging in the air. To get this Achievement, answer to Bernard’s question honestly by answering: “None of them” after interacting with the platform. Does She Walk Alone?: Complete the mission called “Guide Paradox” and talk to Sheila (North of Herta’s Office, in the Master Control Zone).

Complete the mission called “Guide Paradox” and talk to Sheila (North of Herta’s Office, in the Master Control Zone). Green Thumb: Water the Strange Plant East of the Reception Center’s Base Zone twice (you’ll have to wait for one more day).

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seventeen’s Map: Get into the locked Room in the East hallway of the Base Zone and pick up some papers to get this one. You’ll have to pick up three cards, for which you’ll get instructions at the room’s Controller.

Get into the locked Room in the East hallway of the Base Zone and pick up some papers to get this one. You’ll have to pick up three cards, for which you’ll get instructions at the room’s Controller. Where It All Began : Investigate the platform in front of Herta in the South-East corner of the Storage Zone.

: Investigate the platform in front of Herta in the South-East corner of the Storage Zone. When Breath Becomes Air: Complete the mission “Requiem Mass” and investigate the memorial at the end of the West room in the Storage Zone (in the glass room).

Complete the mission “Requiem Mass” and investigate the memorial at the end of the West room in the Storage Zone (in the glass room). Just a Number : Go to the Curios room in the South-East hallway of the Storage Zone and investigate the Pistol.

: Go to the Curios room in the South-East hallway of the Storage Zone and investigate the Pistol. Bzzt! Clock Out! : You can hit on the six small robots scattered in Jarilo-VI’s maps to get this one. It’ll disrupt the servers and you’ll have to speak to an NPC who will send you messages to unlock the Achievement.

: You can hit on the six small robots scattered in Jarilo-VI’s maps to get this one. It’ll disrupt the servers and you’ll have to speak to an NPC who will send you messages to unlock the Achievement. Farewell, Comet Hunter: Complete the mission “Out of Reach” and collect all three Origami Crane Letters.

Complete the mission “Out of Reach” and collect all three Origami Crane Letters. No King Rules Forever : This one is a bit special because it’s in Jarilo-VI, but through the activity “Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind.” Go to the North-East corner of the map and interact with a Curio display to learn a new language and earn the Achievement. If you missed this due to wrong line choices, go to the same room outside the Cavern of Corrosion. Investigate a paper found inside a pod.

: This one is a bit special because it’s in Jarilo-VI, but through the activity “Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind.” Go to the North-East corner of the map and interact with a Curio display to learn a new language and earn the Achievement. Disposable: Talk to all six puppets of Herta (they look like clones).

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Door To A New World : Investigate the toilet that looks out of place in the room and insist until you get to another location.

: Investigate the toilet that looks out of place in the room and insist until you get to another location. Sensory Socialization: Touch all 20 Memory Bubbles from the Herta Space Station, once you earned the ability to interact with them.

Hidden achievements in the Simulated Universe

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silly Little Brother: Defeat Gepard by playing Serval (World Three).

Defeat Gepard by playing Serval (World Three). Save the Princess: Defeat Cocolia without eliminating Bronya (World Six).

After you’ve completed all secret Achievements in Honkai, there will still be more to do. You can complete the Six Worlds of the Simulated Universe, and the Sixth one will be pretty challenging, especially if you have yet to upgrade your Equilibrium Level up to Four. If it’s already done, you’ll also unlock harder Difficulties from the Simulated Universe’s last Worlds to complete.

About the author