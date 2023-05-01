How to use Memory Bubbles in Honkai Star Rail

While exploring Herta’s Space Station in Honkai: Star Rail, there are many things for you to do, including main campaign quests, side quests, and daily quests, and there are also other things for you to find, including treasure chests. But along the way, you may notice blue Memory Bubbles around the space stations.

Each Memory Bubble has a specific memory tied to them. And they’re a little tricky because they do nothing when you interact with them. However, there is a way to use them and earn a reward.

Honkai: Star Rail: How to use the Memory Bubbles

As the Memory Bubbles are only located on the Herta Space Station, this indicates the bubbles are tied to Herta. Even though there are several Herta puppets around the station, there is one in particular you must find to use the Memory Bubbles.

So, here are all the steps you need to take to use the Memory Bubbles.

1) Teleport to the Storage Zone

To use the Memory Bubbles, you need to talk to a specific Herta puppet. The one that you’re looking for is located in the Storage Zone. To get there, the easiest way is to teleport to the area using the Special Purpose Lab (Second Floor) anchor.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

2) Find and Speak to the Herta Puppet

From here, you must move almost on the exact opposite side of the map, past the central lift. You’ll know you’re heading in the right direction when you spot one of the Herta puppets on a lone platform.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

To get to her, you’ll need to solve the floor puzzle. And once you’re on the platform, you can talk to her, and she will tell you about the Memory Bubbles, and you’ll unlock the ability to use the Memory Bubbles.

3) Using a Memory Bubble

Once you’ve finished talking to the Herta puppet, you can search the Herta Space Station to find and use the Memory Bubbles. Thankfully, they’re pretty easy to spot as they’re a floating blue bubble, and you’ll find them in all areas of the Herta Space Station, bar the Parlor Car, as this area is technically a part of the Astral Express.

To get you started, there’s an easy-to-find Memory Bubble by Herta’s Office in the Master Control Zone.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

To use the Memory Bubble, you need to interact with it, and it will show you a memory. After the memory has been played, the Memory Bubble will disappear, and you’ll be rewarded with 1,000 Credits.

Now, whenever you find a Memory Bubble, you can use it and earn Credits.