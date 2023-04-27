Where to find all 10 Administrative District Treasure Chests in Honkai Star Rail

As you cross the stars in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll find yourself on a planet called Jarilo-VI. Like Herta Space Station, there are various areas, including the Administrative District, each with a set number of chests for players to find.

This district has various shops, vending machines, and chests. Finding these chests can be tricky, but here are all ten Administrative District Treasure Chests in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: All Ten Administrative District Treasure Chest Locations

The Administrative District in Belobog has ten treasure chests, nine of which are easy to find. You’ll first want to teleport to the Northernmost Space Anchor in the Administrative District, as you can efficiently work your way down the map from this point.

From here, you can work your way down the F1 portion of the map to find nine treasure chests. You’ll notice them reasonably quickly as the lid has a golden glow around its opening, and they’re often in plain sight.

You’ll find each of the nine F1 treasure chests at the corresponding numbered locations. For further context:

Chest one: Right against the wrought-iron gates Chest two: Slightly hidden behind three banners featuring a green silhouette Chest three: Right next to the guard by the staircase Chest four: Next to a set of boxes by the stairs to see Cocolia Chest five: Next to a set of chairs by the NPC, Dominic Chest six: In front of the garbage bin Chest seven: To the right of the hotel’s entrance and against the wrought iron gates Chest eight: Underneath a painting at the very back of the outdoor cafe Chest nine: Against the wrought-iron gates of a narrow alley

How to get the tenth Administrative District treasure chest

Although the first nine chests are easy to find, the tenth chest is more complicated. And if you ran around the map dozens of times trying to find the last chest, you’re not alone—I did the same thing and was stumped for a good while.

You’ll notice Belobog’s guards block off two sets of staircases in the middle of the map, and unfortunately, that’s where you need to go to find the last chest.

You have to complete the main storyline for Belobog and, of course, Jarilo-VI to be able to go down the stairs. Once you finish this story, you can go down the steps and into map B1. From here, you’ll find the tenth chest waiting for you near the Northern of the two staircases.

While it will take more time than you expected, you’ll be able to find all ten of the Honkai treasure chests in the Administrative District in almost no time.