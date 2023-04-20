How to use the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map

Honkai: Star Rail will feature a strong focus on exploration. A map will help with finding all of the area’s secrets, and fans already created a couple of them. Here is how to use an Interactive Map on HoYoverse’s new title.

The game has undergone several beta tests, and the developer is adding more content each time ahead of release. Upon launch on April 26, players have a lot to discover.

The game already includes more than 20 playable characters, some free and others featured in standard or limited banners, similar to the flagship title Genshin Impact. There are also a lot of maps they can explore at launch, with chests to find and puzzles to solve.

Where to find Honkai Star Rail‘s Interactive Map

Unfortunately, HoYoverse has yet to release an official Interactive Map for its new title. Since it took the developer several years before unveiling one for Genshin Impact, it’s unclear when Honkai will get its own in the HoYoLab.

Meanwhile, fans have already mapped out all regions available in the game, including the treasures and secrets they hide. There are several of them available on various websites. Here are all the areas covered by those maps at the time of writing:

Herta Space Station Master Control Room Base Zone Storage Zone Supply Zone

Jarilo-VI Administrative District Outlying Snow Plains Backwater Pass Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Corridor of Fading Echoes Everwinter Hill Boulder Town Great Mine Rivet Town Robot Settlement

Xianzhou: The Luofu Central Starskiff Haven Cloudford Stargazer Navalia



Some puzzles have yet to be added on some maps, but they should progressively join those as more content is unveiled by players.

The most popular fan-made Interactive Map of Honkai: Star Rail is likely to be the Appsample one. The Genshin version is considered a reference for many players, and it usually adds content pretty quickly following updates. And it’s collaborative. Players can comment on the items to help others find them or get more general information.

Another fan has mapped out the game in an interactive website that offers the option to remove items from the map one by one, like if you don’t want it to be cluttered or want to mark the items you’ve collected on your way.