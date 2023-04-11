When does Honkai Star Rail release?

The wait is almost over, 7 years after the latest title's release in the license.

Honkai: Star Rail‘s release is just around the corner, and fans are already preparing their strategy ahead of its launch, eyeing specific team compositions, five-star characters, and gear to get.

It’ll bring players along a new story in the Honkai universe after the 2016 release of Honkai Impact 3d. They’ll be able to fend off enemies in a turn-based dynamic combat system and explore many regions of the world with puzzles to solve and secrets to unveil.

The game will already include more than 20 playable characters at launch, some being rewarded for free through the game or available in either Standard or Limited banners. Meanwhile, here is when Honkai‘s upcoming title will release.

Honkai Star Rail release date

Honkai: Star Rail‘s release date is set for April 26. It’ll be available for free on PC, iOS, and Android. Additionally, other platforms will get the game later, although a time window has yet to be revealed for those.

The title will come to PlayStation 4 and 5, and might also arrive on Nintendo Switch, but it’s not official. There is no confirmed time window for those ulterior version releases, though.

If you pre-register for the game on your platform of choice, you’ll be able to automatically download the game when it’s available. You’ll also be rewarded a free character for completing that step before it launches on April 26.