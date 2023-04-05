Honkai Star Rail community already agrees on two five-star characters to go after

Honkai: Star Rail is releasing April 26, and its initial character lineup has been revealed. Now, gamers are speculating on which team compositions are going to be the strongest and discussing who they plan to get first.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans shared which first five-star characters they were going to aim at, and one duo was the clear favorite. Most of the comments quoted Bronya as the ultimate priority pick, closely followed by Welt.

Bronya is a five-star Wind character who belongs in Support’s Harmony subclass (buffer). Some explained they simply liked the character design, while others believe she’s going to be strong at launch. She features a sort of gunblade as weapon. She can summon guards to get a boost and shoots with high critical damage.

Welt, on the other side, is a Support’s Nihility character (debuffer) wielding the Imaginary element. He wields a scepter that can apply debuffs while attacking, such as slowing speed, to whom he will deal increased damage. “Welt is the only of his type (for now) – He can also slow enemies to the point where you can take 2 turns in a row. Slowing enemies is VERY important in turn based games,” explained a user.

At release, both characters will be obtainable in Standard Banners. It’ll work similarly to Genshin‘s. They’ll remain permanently in the game, which will make them less challenging to get than five-star characters from Limited Banners.

Related: Over 10 million already on board for Honkai: Star Rail, the next game from Genshin developers

Other five-star characters that were seen several times in the comments were Himeko and Gepard. Himeko is a DPS Erudition character who wields the Fire element. She carries her weapon in a case and arguably has one of the most spectacular ultimate animations in the game.

Gepard, on the other hand, is a tank. He’s a Preservation character (from Sustain class) using the Ice element. He can apply Freeze effects on enemies and applies strong Elemental damage, as well as a massive shield using his Ultimate. His talent is the character’s main highlight: he can gain back 25 percent of his max HP when it falls to one.