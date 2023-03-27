Honkai Impact 3d has features Genshin fans have been requesting for years—and they’re not happy

Honkai Impact 3d, the gacha game that preceded Genshin Impact, is older and less popular than the developer’s highest-grossing revenue title but still has many quality-of-life features Genshin players have been requesting for years.

In a recent Reddit thread, a fan who plays both games listed all the upgrades Honkai still has over Genshin. This includes a roll counter (which saves players from going through the complex process of calculating Pity to determine when they’ll get specific characters), a skip dialogue button, and highly-requested equipment loadouts.

Image via HoYoverse | Screengrab via u/M4sterRed

They criticized the developer for not implementing these features in its flagship title, calling it “an insult to the player base, because it shows that HoYoVerse knows how to implement these quality of life features and how valuable these features are.” They also suggested other players mention the changes in the developer’s latest survey, which allows them to give feedback on the game and its various updates.

Related: Genshin Impact Version 3.7 leaks: New characters, banners, events, and details so far

Honkai Impact 3d has key differences from Genshin in playstyle, especially when it comes to combat. But it also shares a lot of similarities, which led fans to believe HoYoverse would use the gacha game to improve Genshin as well.

Players on Reddit mentioned many other changes that would upgrade the game experience as well, such as Artifact level-ups.

Others argued Genshin needed more time to get quality-of-life improvements, and that the download size of the game also caused significant hurdles when shipping changes.

The developer usually releases quality-of-life changes in major updates, but it’s a slow process.