HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail is available on more than one platform, which is good news for PC and mobile device users. Players will be able to switch between platforms as well.

The space tactical RPG will take players aboard the Astral Express and allow them to explore the galaxy, meet countless characters, and experience turn-based combat with your party through the protagonist Trailblazer.

It follows the story of its predecessor, Honkai Impact 3rd, so fans will recognize familiar faces such as Welt Yang, Himeko, Seele, and Bronya while meeting new ones. It will be similar to Genshin Impact as it will also be a gacha game.

What platforms is Honkai Star Rail available on?

After the game was announced in 2021, Honkai Star Rail can finally be played on April 26 on either PC or on mobile devices. PC users can download the game through the Epic Games Store, while Android users can get it on Google Play and iOS users can get it on the Apple Store.

Honkai Star Rail will run on PlayStation but not when the game launches; HoYoverse announced that it will come at a later date but hasn’t specified when.

It will support cross-save, so you will be able to jump between platforms as long as you use the same account on all devices. So if you would like to play the game on PlayStation once it releases on the console, you can start it on PC or your smartphone and carry the same save to the console.