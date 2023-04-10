Most players should be able to play the game.

Honkai Star Rail won’t require players to have a high-tech computer or a next gen smartphone to run smoothly. It will be available on PC and mobile devices once it fully releases on April 26.

This new HoYoverse game is a fantasy RPG set in space. You’ll be able to meet tons of character like in Genshin Impact and explore different worlds while battling against the evil forces of the galaxy.

The requirements detailed are currently for the closed beta version, but the features shouldn’t change much or at all for the final version of the game when it releases.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Honkai Star Rail

CPU : Intel Core i5-4370

: Intel Core i5-4370 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 Storage: 15 GB

15 GB OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Recommended requirements for Honkai Star Rail

CPU : Intel Core i7-4370

: Intel Core i7-4370 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Storage: 15 GB

15 GB OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Honkai Star Rail is supposed to be more accessible for players with a less powerful computer than Genshin Impact, which was also developed by HoYoverse.

Minimum mobile requirements for Honkai Star Rail

Android: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better.

Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better. iOS: iPhone: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better.

