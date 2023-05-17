Honkai: Star Rail rewards players for exploring and Praises of High Morals is one of the items you can get from scouring the world. But there’s no clear way to acquire them, so it can be complicated for new players.

Instead, players will simply earn them along the way by exploring corners of maps and completing hidden quests. Praises of High Morals can be used in corners that are easily missed. But what matters is the choices you make in the hidden quests.

The items are obtained by making morally positive decisions and can be used when making immoral choices. Here’s how to get and use Praises of High Morals in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to use and get Praises of High Morals in Honkai: Star Rail

It’s impossible to get all Praises of High Morals available in Honkai because some choices will permanently prevent you from getting them as rewards. There will be no going back at all.

Here is a list showing each way of getting Praises of High Morals in the game:

Praises of High Morals in Herta Space Station

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Base Zone: Reception Center. Water the Strange Plant. You can find it upstairs. If you water it one more day, you’ll earn the Achievement “Green Thumb.”



Screenshot by Dot Esports

Storage Zone: First Floor. Interact three times with the Central Curio of the room.



Screenshot by Dot Esports

Storage Zone: Second Floor. Go in the Special Purpose Light and interact with the central platform. Follow the instructions and when the Researcher talks to you, say you put back none of the Light Cones he mentions. You’ll earn two Praises of High Morals and the Achievement “Honest Abe.”



Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Eva Martinello

Master Control Zone: investigate four trashcans in the area (shown in red squares)

Praises of High Morals in Jarilo-VI

Most of the items you can get in Jarilo-VI’s maps can be permanently missed if you don’t make the right choices when stumbling upon the items.

Administrative District Push both envelopes into the mailbox near the Goethe Hotel Put the fallen letter into the mailbox near the Administrative District Shop Push the letter into the mailbox near the Golden Theater Hide in the closet and scare room service This one will be missed if you don’t do it during the Trailblaze mission that will take you there.

Boulder Town Interact with a dumpster on the northeast side of the map: choose “One piece of Pleasant Trash” for One, and “I don’t want any trash!” for Two. Fix the dumpster near the Food Stall. Go in the hotel’s Cheap Room and Investigate a review paper on a table. Then, leave and tell Gertie you’ve made a review. Say “I’m holding a Fistful of Crystals” to Balaway after getting the Dazzling Rainbowite. Help Fidora train her robot, North of the Goethe Hotel. In the Fight Club, give a Den Heng photo for free to the Cold Dragon Young’s admirers.

Rivet Town Complete the secret mission started with defeating the map’s Warp Trotter. After defeating it, go on top of the bridge and Interact twice with a window at its middle. Lastly, go back to the Warp’s location and speak to the Anxious Woman. You’ll also earn an Achievement for this.

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone Break the container located in northeast of the map.



Praises of High Morals in Xianzhou Luofu

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly to the other World, this map also includes several Praises of High Morals that can be missed if you don’t make the correct choices at first occurrence.

Central Starskiff Haven 1: Check the Delivery Box. 2: Interact with the Delivery Box and choose “Forget it.” 3: Interact with the Delivery Box and make the most morally-acceptable choices. 4: Interact with the Glaive. Play with it and select “Enough, how much do you want?”. Accept to give 500 Credits. 5: Read the Scroll. Help the character close the display.



How to use Praises of High Morals in Honkai: Star Rail

There are a few ways to use Praises of High Morals in Honkai. Those will allow the players to make morally questionable choices, which can give them rewards.

Jarilo-VI. Administrative District: second floor, central Plaza When interacting with the circle fountain, you can collect coins up to Five times and use a Praise of High Morals to get the Achievement “The Kelly Gang.”

Jarilo-VI. Boulder Town Investigate a dumpster close to Turner’s Food and Temper it. Investigate a dumpster in the South-West corner of the map and write on a paper.

Jarilo-VI. Administrative District: first floor, Cable Car Station Investigate the suitcase on the bridge. You’ll earn the Achievement “Hurt Locker.”

Xianzhou Luofu. Exalting Sanctum, Realm-Keeping Commission Chancery: interact with the Immortal in a Vase twice, once per day. You’ll also get an Achievement.

