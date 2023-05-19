Some decisions are tougher to take than others.

Many quests in Honkai: Star Rail are light-hearted, but some others, like To: the Faint Star, will turn out to be tougher than expected, especially in its last step. You might need some reflection and elements of knowledge to take your decision.

Players will get the To: the Faint Star quest upon reaching Trailblaze Level 13 if they completed the main mission called Road to Revival.

Related: 4 best team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

The quest will be available on Herta Space Station’s Master Control Zone, indicated by a blue sign. You’ll listen to the romantic issues of the man from the Department of Galactic Geography and offer to help him by finding the logs of a lost record.

All steps of the quest are pretty straightforward, and you’ll end up arriving at the last step, where you’ll be asked to make a crucial choice. Here is a guide to help you make it.

Honkai: Star Rail To the Faint Star: Should you choose Red Truth or Blue Lie?

At the ending part of the To: the Faint Star quest, you’ll be asked to either say the truth to the man, or a lie. Truth is red and blue is a lie, similar to the (likely to be a reference) Matrix license.

Before you decide what to do, you must know that your choice won’t change anything in your game. You won’t get Achievements or different rewards, but will solely experience the end you chose in a narrative sense: you’ll change the whole life of Rocky. He will be either heartbroken or will chase unrealistic dreams.

Here is the only difference that it’ll make on the game:

The readable “Bye, Herta” can be picked up on a desk close to the NPC if you choose the red truth.

The readable “Bye, Herta” can be obtained by speaking to Bernard if you choose the blue lie.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

After completing the quest’s final step, we recommend you stop and return the unused log you retrieved to Bernard. If you do so, you’ll earn the Achievement “Diamond and Rust,” which will reward you five Stellar Jade.

About the author