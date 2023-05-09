All Wanted Posters locations in Honkai: Star Rail

If you are out exploring the Administrative District on Jarilo-VI in Honkai: Star Rail, you will find many wanted posters stuck in different parts of the map. These posters do not trigger any quest but when you remove all of them, you complete an achievement in the game.

Finding these wanted posters can be difficult as they are spread throughout the Administrative District. So, here are the locations for all the Wanted Posters in Honkai: Star Rail.

All 7 Wanted Poster locations in Honkai: Star Rail

You need to start from the Space Anchor located near the Goethe Hotel in the south of the map. As you move northwards, you will find the wanted posters one by one and do a full sweep within a few minutes. While some of the posters look like they have been drawn by children, other posters have beautiful anime-like portraits on them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poster one: The first wanted poster is opposite the Space Anchor the near Goethe Hotel. You will find it on the wall alongside the seating area near the vending machine. It has Sampo Koski’s anime-style potrait.

Poster two: The second wanted poster is on the front side of the Goethe Hotel. It is on the staircase wall and you can find it by standing on the main street. It features a scribbled drawing of March 7th.

Poster three: The third wanted poster is on a bulletin board located on the left side of the underground cable car entrance that leads to Boulder Town. It has the silver-haired trailblazer MC’s doodled portrait.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poster four: The fourth wanted poster is on the outside left wall of Eversummer Florist. You need to take the downwards sloping road on the shop’s left side to find it. We see an anime-style, beautiful portrait of Dan Heng on it.

Poster five: The fifth wanted poster lies ahead on the corner which leads to the Outlying Snow Plains. It has a child-drawn picture of Dan Heng.

Poster six: The sixth wanted poster is stuck near the staircase of the Golden Theater, opposite the fifth wanted poster. We see an anime-style picture of March 7th on this poster.

Poster seven: The final wanted poster is near the vending machine in the northern Administrative District. We see a badly-drawn yet hilarious Sampo Koski on it.

After investigating and removing all the posters, you will receive 20 Shield currency and two Adventure Logs. You will also complete the 50 Credits!? bronze achievement in The Memories We Share category. Claiming it will reward you with five Stellar Jades.

