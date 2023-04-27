Honkai: Star Rail offers less freedom in exploration than Genshin Impact, but there are still many things players can miss if they don’t pay attention. Finding the Origami Cranes are one of those hidden quests, and here is how to find them.

You’ll be able to start the hidden quest correctly by heading to the Supply zone’s Electrical Room. It can be accessed by using the Space Anchor on the southernmost side of the map, and then the hallway closest to it. You should have access to open the door.

Related: Where to find all 10 Administrative District Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail

Once you’ve reached the Electrical Room, you’ll see a little boy focusing near a large terminal. Head in front of the multiple screens and interact with them using the Investigate command.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

After a few unsuccessful tries to get the password, the terminal will prompt you to find Origami to find it. That’s what you’re going to do.

How to find all Origami Cranes in the Supply Room in Honkai Star Rail

Screengrab via Dot Esports

There is a total of four Origami Cranes hidden in various places of Honkai‘s Supply Room. It won’t be easy to find since you won’t get any clue on where they are, so you can end up running around the map for ages without progress. To help you gain some time, here is the location of each one of them.

Related: How to increase your Honkai: Star Rail Equilibrium level

Near the Electrical Room’s door

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Both first Origami Cranes are easy to find, as they’re located in two opposite corners of the terminal’s room. Look toward the exit and you’ll see them on the left and right corners, closest to the door.

In the corner near the terminal

Screengrab via Dot Esports

While you might be tempted to head further away to progress through the hidden quest, you won’t have to run much to find the third Origami. It’s located in the southwestern corner of the room.

Directly outside the Electrical Room

Screengrab via Dot Esports

This Origami will be the right one. It’ll give you what seems to be, at last, the password.

Once you’ve found all Origami Cranes in the Supply Room, you’ll be able to get back to the terminal. There, you’ll be asked to enter the final password. The pass to enter is the following: 1233211234567. Then, you’ll be able to claim your rewards.