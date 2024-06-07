Best Xueyi build in Honkai: Star Rail

Xueyi is one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commissions in Honkai: Star Rai, and besides doing her duty on the Xianzhou Luofu ship, she’s also incredibly powerful.

Xueyi is a four-star Quantum DPS in Honkai, and as a follower of the Destruction path, she deals a ton of damage. If you’re ready to break and destroy your opponents, then here’s the best Xueyi build in Honkai.

How to build Xueyi in Honkai: Star Rail

The Destruction path is the right path. Image via HoYoverse

Xueyi is a Quantum hypercarry, and just like other damage dealers, she requires a ton of investment. Unlike other DPS, Xueyi’s main damage comes from Break Effect, so she has a different playstyle. She focuses on dealing massive Quantum Break Effect damage by reducing the opponent’s Toughness. This means that Xueyi needs proper Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments alongside maxed-out Traces to do well.

Light Cones

A lot of options for a lot of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Quantum damage dealer who follows the path of Destruction, Xueyi only uses Destruction Light Cones. Since you want her to deal a lot of damage, you should equip her with Light Cones that provide offensive stats, and luckily, most of her options are free-to-play. Here are the best Light Cones for Xueyi in Honkai:

On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star)

Under the Blue Sky (four-star)

The Moles Welcome You (four-star)

A Secret Vow (four-star)

On the Fall of an Aeon is a five-star Destruction Light Cone, and Xueyi’s best in slot. You can get it for free from Herta’s Shop by doing the Simulated Universe. It has a high base attack and increases the attack by 32 percent. It provides an additional 12 percent damage whenever Xueyi breaks her opponents, making this Light Cone the best option for her.

A Secret Vow is a four-star Light Cone that you can get from pulling on Warp Banners. It’s a decent alternative since it provides 20 percent increased damage and an extra 20 percent damage against opponents with more health than Xueyi.

Trace priority

Topaz is an expert in resource management. Image via HoYoverse

Xueyi scales with Break Effect and attack, so to fully make use of her ascension passives, you need to level her up to 80. While Xueyi is a hypercarry, you can ignore her basic attacks because her main source of damage comes from her Skill and Ultimate. Here are the following abilities you should prioritize:

Her Skill is your primary focus, as she deals Quantum damage equal to 70 percent of her attack.

Talent lets her have eight stacks that Xueyi gains whenever she reduces her opponents’ Toughness. Once she consumes them, Xueyi launches a powerful follow-up attack three times.

Her Ultimate is a big nuke where Xueyi deals AoE Quantum damage equal to 150 percent of her attack, and once opponents are broken, Xueyi gains an additional 36 percent damage increase.

Relics and Planar Ornaments

Name a better duo than break and destruction. Image via HoYoverse

Unlike Boothill, who only prefers Break Effect, Xueyi’s build requires mixed offensive stats. Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Xueyi in Honkai:

Genius of Brilliant Stars (four-piece)

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (two-piece)

The four-piece Genius of Brilliant Stars is an incredible Quantum DPS set, and it’s perfect for Xueyi. As her best in slot, this set gives 10 percent Quantum damage and allows Xueyi to ignore 20 percent of the opponent’s defense.

To make this set complete, you should pair it up with the two-piece Talia: Kingdom of Banditry. This Planar Ornament increases the Break Effect by 36 percent, and you can farm it in the World four of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornaments stats and substats

Relic and Planar Ornaments only work with good stats. While it can be a grind to get them, it’s important you give Xueyi the best stats you can find. As a main DPS who benefits a lot from Break Effect, here are the main stats you should get on Xueyi:

Body : CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : ATK%

: ATK% Rope: Break Effect

Good stats define good Relics, and they are supported by even better substats. To make this build work, you should aim for a decent Crit value and as much Break Effect as you can get as your substats.

Best Xueyi Eidolons

Unlock them all, unleash the damage. Image via HoYoverse

Xueyi deals a lot of damage even without Eidolons, but considering that she’s a four-star carry, you want to make her even stronger, and some of her Eidolons increase her damage significantly. You should try to get her Eidolons four and six because they increase her Break Effect damage, making them the best ones to have.

