Boothill is a new five-star character featured in the second phase of version 2.2 of Honkai: Star Rail. He’s a powerful Physical DPS, and to make him even stronger, here’s the best Boothill build in Honkai: Star Rail.

Boothill follows the path of Hunt in Honkai, meaning he excels in single-target damage. Unlike other DPS characters, Boothill uses a super break mechanic to carry his team, making his build different.

How to build Boothill in Honkai: Star Rail

Fast on the trigger.

Damage dealers in Honkai usually have similar builds, but Boothill is an exception. While he still wants good stats and supports to boost his damage, his playstyle is different because of his unique kit. When you build him, fully utilize his super break mechanic. So, equip him with the right Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments, and level up his best Traces.

Light Cones

Locked and loaded.

Just like every cowboy needs a gun, Boothill needs a Light Cone. As a follower of Hunt, Boothill has a lot of options for free-to-play players and light spenders. Here are the best Light Cones for Boothill:

Sailing Towards A Second Life (five-star)

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (five-star)

Sleep Like the Dead (five-star)

Swordplay (four-star)

River Flows in Spring (four-star)

Sailing Towards A Second Life is Bothill’s signature Light Cone and his best in slot. It’s the only Light Cone that gives Break Effect, his most desired stat. Another solid option is Cruising in the Stellar Sea, a five-star Light Cone you can get for free from Herta’s Store by completing the Simulated Universe. While it’s not as good as his signature, it offers a good amount of CRIT Rate and attack percent.

Overall, any Light Cone with speed, CRIT, and attack percent works, but if you have enough Stellar Jades, you should go for his signature.

Trace priority

With these Traces, he'll never lose a duel.

This Galaxy Ranger scales with Break Effect, which converts into other stats, so you need to level him up to 80 to use those ascension stats. His main damage comes from his Enhanced attack that scales with his Skill, meaning you can ignore his basic attacks. These are the abilities you should focus on:

Bothill’s Talent Trace is your top priority, as it increases the damage of Enhanced attacks.

His Skill is also important because it activates Enhanced attacks and increases the vulnerability debuff to opponents.

His Ultimate is good for dealing burst damage and applying Physical weakness that lasts two turns.

These are his best traces you should level up if you want to make him one of the strongest damage dealers in Honkai.

Relics and Planar Ornaments

Get the right gear.

As one of the main parts of the build, Bothill’s choice of Relics and Planar Ornaments is straightforward. These are the best Relic and Planar Ornaments sets for Boothill in Honkai:

Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-piece)

Talia, Kingdom of Banditry (two-piece)

Thief of Shooting Meteor is one of the first relic sets in Honkai and is Bothill’s best in slot. It increases the Break Effect by 16 percent and restores three energy whenever you inflict Weakness Break on opponents. Not only does this set boost Boothill’s damage, but it also helps him use his Ultimate more, thanks to the energy regeneration. Unless you already have a lot of pieces, you can farm this set on Jarilo-VI.

Talia, Kingdom of Banditry is currently the best choice for Boothill, as it boosts Break Effect by an additional 36 percent. You can farm this two-piece set in World Four of the Simulated Universe each week.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

Just equipping Boothill with Relics isn’t enough. It’s also important to give him his best main stats, and luckily, they’re not hard to get. When you farm for those Relic pieces, you should focus on getting the following stats:

Body : CRIT or Attack percent

: CRIT or Attack percent Feet : Speed

: Speed Sphere : Physical or Attack percent

: Physical or Attack percent Rope: Break Effect

Considering that Bothill’s a Hunt DPS that deals Break Effect damage, you should aim for Speed and Break Effect as your substats.

Best Boothill Eidolons

Ready to splash some Jades.

Unless you really like the character, you shouldn’t pull for his Eidolons because Boothill is very powerful without them. His best Eidolons are E1 and E2, which help Boothill restore extra skill points. While his Eidolons don’t bring much to the table, you should consider getting his Signature Light Cone as it offers more value.

