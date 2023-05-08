Best teams for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail

When building your team in Honkai: Star Rail, you have to take into consideration how each character can benefit one another, but for Seele, she would be best suited in a hyper-carry team in which all the other characters will benefit her mechanics.

She works well in pretty much all types of teams as she is one of the strongest characters in the game so far. She is good for taking multiple enemies quickly, but not as good against single bosses since she won’t be able to use her Talent.

Seele needs a lot of Skill Points in order to take advantage of her Talent and basically be the one who does all the fighting. We noticed that you can have only Seele as a main DPS and then have two support characters and a healer to focus the resources on Seele.

Here are the characters to team up with Seele in Honkai: Star Rail.

Bronya

Tingyun

Asta

Natasha

Bailu

Trailblazer (Fire)

March 7th

Bronya

Image via HoYoverse

Bronya is the best teammate for Seele as she can give huge damage buffs for Seele, cleanse any debuff she receives, and allows her to attack one more time, which can get up to three attacks if she uses her Talent, Ultimate, and Bronya’s Skill.

The only downside of Bronya is that she can consume a lot of Skill Points while using the Combat Redeployment Skills and end up competing for them with Seele. So it’s best to choose Skill Point neutral characters for the other spots in the team.

At the same time, if you are reaching your Skill Point cap, you can use her Skill to spend some Skill points and get as many as possible for Seele.

Tingyun

Image via HoYoverse

Tingyun is a Skill Point neutral support, making her perfect to team up with Seele and Bronya. She can give great damage buffs to Seele, provide energy for Ultimates and still deal a great amount of damage.

Use her Blessing skills on Selee and alternate with basic attacks. This will create a neutral Skill Point playstyle that leaves the skill points for Seele and even Bronya.

Asta

Image via HoYoverse

Asta is a free-to-play character that can give Seele a good damage buffer and add a lot of speed to the team by using her Ultimate, allowing them, and specially Seele, to attack before the enemy’s turn.

You can use her instead of either Bronya or Tingyun. She’ll work great with other Fire DPS characters if you have one and want to increase the damage of the team.

Natasha

Image via HoYoverse

Natasha is a great option for early games teams with Seele, as she can generate Skill Points using her basic attacks and also heal all allies in times of need using her Ultimate.

Because she is a great healer, it’s good to have her on your team, but you can replace her any other healer.

Bailu

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Bailu is another healer that you can use in your team that also generates Skill Points for Seele just using her basic attack and heal using her Ultimate. You can use her instead of Natasha, for example.

Trailblazer (Fire)

Image via HoYoverse

Trailblazer is the main character that can use different elements and patches. The fire version is the best one to use with Seele as they can use their Taunt and divert the attacks to them, leaving Seele free to attack without taking damage.

While receiving all the attacks from the enemies, this character will generate a lot of Skill Points for Seele to use, making them a great combination with Seele, who’s a Skill Point-hungry character.

Plus, they can use generate shields for the whole team while still dealing damage. You can use this character when substituting Bronya or Tingyun, as it’s always good to have a healer on the team.

March 7th

Image via HoYoverse

March 7th is another great free-to-play option because of her shield and freezing abilities. Since she can freeze an enemy, it will work great with Seele’s speed, allowing her to take as many enemies in one turn as possible, while March 7th deals some damage protecting the team.