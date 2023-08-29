One of the key members of the Astral Express crew in Honkai: Star Rail is Dan Heng, a quiet and brooding character whose true form is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a five-star Imaginary Destruction unit.

If you’re going to use Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae on your team, you’ll want to equip him with a powerful Light Cone to maximize his damage-dealing abilities.

What are the best Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai: Star Rail?

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is a dedicated damage-dealing character, so the best Light Cones for him are those that focus on building his DPS abilities.

The damage-dealing statistics you want to enhance most are:

Attack

Critical rate

Critical damage

All of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s abilities scale off of his attack, so you’ll want to build this number as high as you can. A solid ratio of critical rate and critical damage is also quite important since it will allow Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae to consistently deal massive damage.

He has a very powerful Imaginary damage-based skillset. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

To maximize Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s potential, it’s best to equip him with a five-star Light Cone to match his powerful five-star skillset.

Brighter Than the Sun

“Defiant Till Death” ability: Increases the wearer’s critical rate by 30 percent. When the equipping character uses their basic attack, they receive one stack of Dragon’s Call for their next two turns. Each stack of Dragon’s Call increases the equipping recruit’s attack by 30 percent and raises their energy regeneration by 10 percent. The Dragon’s Call ability can be stacked up to two times.

Brighter Than the Sun is specifically designed around Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skillset and abilities, so this Light Cone is the best choice for him overall. This Light Cone builds his general attack abilities, which are extremely important for his build, but it also grants him some energy regeneration to help his Ultimate become available to use again sooner.

The one major flaw Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae has is that he requires a ton of skill points frequently, which means you will likely struggle to balance having enough for him and the rest of the team. But his Ultimate ability can grant him special skill points that only he can use to negate this issue, which is why solid energy regeneration is a must for him and his team lineup.

Dan Heng bears the weight of Dan Feng, the previous Imbibitor Lunae. Image via miHoYo

The Unreachable Side

“Unfulfilled Yearning” ability: Raises the equipping character’s critical rate by 18 percent and increases their maximum health points by 18 percent. When the equipping recruit is attacked or consumes their own health points, the damage they deal is raised by 24 percent. This effect will be active until the wearer uses an attack.

This Light Cone is designed to complement Blade’s unique health-draining abilities, but it is still a decent choice for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae if you are primarily looking to build his critical rate. The health points this Light Cone supplies are also a nice bonus since that will help make the Destruction character even more of an impressive tank that lasts through any battle you tackle.

Something Irreplaceable

“Kinship” ability: Raises the wearer’s attack by 24 percent. When the equipping recruit vanquishes an enemy or is hit by one, eight percent of their attack is restored as health points. The wearer then has their damage raised by 24 percent until the end of their next turn.

The Something Irreplaceable Light Cone is built to complement Clara’s skillset, but it is a very powerful choice for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae too since it will build his general attack, restore his health points, and increase his damage.

On the Fall of an Aeon

“Moth to the Flames” ability: Each time the wearer attacks, their own attack is increased by eight percent for up to four possible stacks. When the wearer applies weakness break on an enemy, their damage is increased by 12 percent for their next two turns.

Of all the five-star Light Cones Destruction characters can use, On the Fall of an Aeon is the easiest one to obtain since you can get it from Herta’s Simulated Universe store. This Light Cone isn’t one of the best five-star choices for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae overall, but it is still better for him than any lower rarity Light Cones since it comes with solid effects and decent statistics for him.

The Destruction character is a powerhouse who will deal immense damage and survive through any battle. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Since five-star Light Cones are tough to obtain, you’ll likely need to equip Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae with a four-star one instead. Luckily, there are a few great options for him.

Under the Blue Sky

“Rye Under the Sun” ability: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 16 percent. When the wearer vanquishes an enemy, their critical rate is increased by 12 percent for their next three turns.

Out of all the four-star Light Cone options for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Under the Blue Sky is the best choice overall. The effects of this Light Cone are simple yet powerful as it will immediately raise his attack and then also increase his critical rate as he successfully eliminates opponents.

A Secret Vow

“Spare No Effort” ability: Increases the damage the equipping character deals by 20 percent. The equipping unit also deals an extra 20 percent damage against opponents who have more health points than them.

Depending on what your Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae team looks like, A Secret Vow might be a decent option for him. The base damage increase this Light Cone grants him is nice, but you’ll only want to choose this one if you think his health points will frequently be lower than most foes he comes across.

Generally, you might struggle to have his health points lower than his opponents because he packs a massive amount of health and will probably not drop lower often, especially if there is a healer or shielder present on your team. You should only choose this Light Cone for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae if you’re planning to let his health get low. Otherwise, other Light Cones are better for him.

The Moles Welcome You

“Fantastic Adventure” ability: When the equipping character uses their basic attack, skill, or Ultimate to strike opponents, they then receive one stack of Mischievous. Each stack raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent.

This Light Cone only builds one part of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s skillset, which is his attack. It’s a solid option for him, but it’s not one of the best overall since it doesn’t supply any buffs to his critical rate or critical damage.

Dan Heng is the bearer of the Azure Dragon’s legacy. Image via miHoYo

Best three-star Light Cones for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

If you want Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae to be as powerful as possible, it’s best to avoid using a three-star Light Cone on him. While the general effects of three-star Light Cones can be powerful, their statistics will be weak, which makes them a bad choice for him since you want to build Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s statistics as much as you possibly can.

Even though three-star Light Cones are not recommended, you might need to use one as a placeholder until you can obtain one of a higher rarity. There is currently only one decent option for the Destruction character.

Collapsing Sky

“Havoc” ability: Raises the equipping character’s basic attack and skill damage by 20 percent.

The Collapsing Sky Light Cone builds both Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s basic attack and his skill which is actually one of the most important parts of his skillset. But its effects are lackluster in comparison to Light Cones of a higher rarity, so you should only use it as a placeholder and try to superimpose it if you can.

