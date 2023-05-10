Honkai: Star Rail sees tons of treasure chests scattered all over its maps, including the Artisanship Commission, and players will get many rewards from finding them all.

The Artisanship Commission map from the Xianzhou Luofu world includes many chests to find, and it’s not the easiest map to navigate due to numerous puzzles blocking hallways and teleporters to use.

Related: How to get equilibrium level 3 in Honkai: Star Rail

In addition to the Treasure Chests, players can find one Warp Trotter in this map. When eliminated, this fearful creature drops valuable resources.

All Artisanship Commission Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 11 chests located in the Artisanship Commission map, and even more to find through the solving of puzzles and completion of quests. This is a map that features a lot of rewards to earn by exploring all of its corners.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of those chests are quite easy to find when you get to the location on the map. They can be hidden behind a stair, or in the corner of a platform. Sometimes, they’re simply located near the walls. It’s always best to poke around corners and looking in nooks and crannies to see what might be hidden.

The chests located on the south of the map, on the other hand, will require you to find the correct Teleporters and to rotate them around. You’ll also reach some areas of the map when completing the Main Missions or Dan Heng’s Companion Mission, so don’t worry if your path is still blocked in some areas.