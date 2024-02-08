Category:
Helldivers 2

Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox Game Pass?



Josh Challies

Published: Feb 8, 2024 05:08 am



The battle for Super Earth reignites in Helldivers 2, and if you’re wondering whether it’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass, we’ve got the answer.

A sequel to the 2015 game, Helldivers 2 makes a significant change by adopting a third-person perspective rather than the top-down camera of its predecessor, and it caught players’ eyes at Sony’s State of Play in January. Helldivers 2 advertising makes it abundantly clear PlayStation players can look forward to the action-packed adventure, but can the same be said for Xbox players hoping to see it on Game Pass?

Is Helldivers 2 on Game Pass?




No, Helldivers 2 is not available on Game Pass. Xbox players and anyone hoping to play via the Xbox app on PC are out of luck, as Helldivers 2 is not available on Microsoft platforms.

Xbox Series X|S players will therefore not be able to dive into Helldivers 2, while those on PC will have to use another approach to play the game, like Steam. Considering Helldivers 2 is developed by Arrowhead Games, a PlayStation studio, it’s unlikely Helldivers 2 will ever arrive on Xbox or Game Pass.

While Microsoft’s approach to exclusive titles appears to be changing, with Starfield and Sea of Thieves among the Microsoft exclusives reportedly set to launch on PlayStation, there are no signs of Sony changing its stance in a similar move. Helldivers 2 is only available on a few select platforms.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.