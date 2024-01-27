Category:
Sea of Thieves

Will Sea of Thieves come to PS5?

Oi, fancy some Sea of Thieves on PS5? It might be happening.
Kiril Stoilov
Published: Jan 26, 2024 08:24 pm
Sea of Thieves is one of those rare fairy tales in gaming where a poor launch turns into a great enjoyable game later on. In fact, it has gotten so enjoyable that PlayStation fans are eager to play Sea of Thieves on the PS5, and they may actually get their wish.

Sea of Thieves’ publisher is Microsoft, which back in 2018 practically guaranteed exclusivity. The game first came out for PC and Xbox One and was ported to the Xbox Series X|S once that console hit the market in 2020. Years ago, cross-platform availability for games published by Microsoft or Sony was a pipe dream, but times are changing, and PS5 owners may have a legitimate hope to play Sea of Thieves on the PS5 sooner rather than later.

Is Sea of Thieves on PS5?

A fleet of ships on the ocean in Sea of Thieves.
Sea of Thieves is only getting better with time. Image via Rare

Sea of Thieves is not yet available on PlayStation 5, but according to several reliable sources, Microsoft is considering the possibility. In a world where legendary PlayStation exclusives like The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, and Horizon are becoming available on PC, it appears that Microsoft is ready to loosen up the bridles of its own exclusives and give PS5 players a taste of the pirate pie.

Stephen Totilo’s Sea of Thieves report sets the timeline for the supposed PS5 launch within the first quarter of 2024, though he does add the caveat that he cannot confirm if this plan is still active over at Microsoft. Jeff Grubb’s leak goes a bit further and suggests Sea of Thieves may come out on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Sea of Thieves originally launched in 2018 to mixed reception. While the criminally underutilized pirate concept was intriguing, the undeniable lack of stuff to do in the early days of the game turned many people away. Fortunately for everyone, developers Rare had the resources and dedication to improve the experience, and soon enough, Sea of Thieves became a certified banger that’s still being played more than half a decade after its release.

Any news of increased accessibility is good news, even when it’s still at the rumor level. The fact Sea of Thieves is one of the most genuinely fun multiplayer experiences out there makes us doubly excited for PlayStation and Nintendo fans, who could join the open seas soon enough. If Totilo’s information proves correct, PS5 players could be playing Sea of Thieves even before PC players get to play Horizon Forbidden West.

Kiril Stoilov
Dot Esports general gaming writer. Loves writing, games, and writing about games. Began working in the industry in 2018 with esports.com, before moving to earlygame.com, and later joining the Dot Esports staff. Though a single player gamer at heart, he can be seen noobing around CS:GO lobbies.