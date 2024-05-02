Is Sea of Thieves coming to PS4? Answered

Sea of Thieves is a popular, swashbuckling pirate adventure game that’s been an Xbox and PC exclusive for years. However, that exclusivity just ended, with the Rare title making the huge console leap to PlayStation 5s.

After the status change, PlayStation gamers still playing on the previous generation of the Sony console may now be left wondering if there are any further plans to bring Sea of Thieves to the PS4 eventually too.

Will Sea of Thieves be released on the PlayStation 4?

There are currently no plans to bring Sea of Thieves to the PlayStation 4. Image via Rare

There are no official plans to release Sea of Thieves on the PlayStation 4. If you want to play the Rare adventure game, you’re going to have to buy a PS5 console.

This will, of course, be disappointing for any PlayStation players who primarily game on the last-generation PlayStation 4. That said, Sea of Thieves is also available on Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC—as well as the PS5 now too—so there are a lot of options when it comes to playing the swashbuckling title.

It isn’t particularly surprising that Sea of Thieves has only been released on the current generation of PlayStation console. Rare is a video game studio within Xbox Game Studios, so it’s impressive the game managed a PS5 release at all. There was likely a whole heaping of red tape just to get Sea of Thieves on the current-gen PlayStation console, so a PS4 release could well have been pushing the boundaries a little.

If you do have a PlayStation 5 or any of the other gaming platforms mentioned above, you can start playing Sea of Thieves right now.

