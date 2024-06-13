Forgot password
Two ships sailing on the ocean with clear skies in Sea of Thieves.
Image via Rare
Category:
Sea of Thieves

Xbox-owned Sea of Thieves was the top-selling PS5 game in May

Xbox's pirate game is a hit among PlayStation players
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 04:27 pm

Earlier this year, Xbox announced that four of their games would be coming to Nintendo and Sony consoles in 2024. One of those games was the multiplayer pirate game Sea of Thieves, which already boasts an incredibly large player base since it released back in 2018.

The game was re-released on April 30 for the PlayStation 5, and since then has proven to be a big hit with that console’s player base as well. The PlayStation Blog posted the most downloaded titles of May 2024, and at the top of both the U.S./Canada and EU charts for PS5 games was Sea of Thieves. An impressive feat, considering it beat out some massively popular titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Helldivers 2.

The popularity of Sea of Thieves just over a month after its re-release proves Microsoft’s multiplatform strategy is working. There’s clearly an interest among PlayStation fans for these games, much like how PlayStation games have become best sellers on Steam years after they release on console. With these releases becoming more frequent among the biggest publishers, the idea of exclusives might be slowly fading away and all games will be available for all people more quickly.

There are other Microsoft games slated for release on other consoles as well. Doom: The Dark Ages is already slated to come to PlayStation in 2025, and there are reports that Halo: Combat Evolved could be on the way too. If Sea of Thieves is any indication, then these games could also become top sellers when they come out.

Author
