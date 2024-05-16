How to get the Horn of Fair Winds in Sea of Thieves

Horn of Fair Winds is one of the most exciting items in Sea of Thieves. It lets you one-up your opponents by summoning wind currents for your sails and blowing them away.

The Horn of Fair Winds is a siren shell you can use in more ways than one. Rare added the horn in Sea of Thieves Season 12, but despite being new, the developers didn’t make it a common item you can find in barrels or seashores. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Horn of Fair Winds locations in Sea of Thieves.

Where to find Horn of Fair Winds in Sea of Thieves

Plenty to loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Horn of Fair Winds in Shipwrecks, Shrines, and Treasuries. However, you won’t find it in every Shipwreck, Shrine, or Treasury; Horn of Fair Winds spawns are random. There’s a higher chance of discovering this shell in Shipwrecks with the Reaper’s Chest, two Shrines, and just one Treasury on your server.

We set our sails and found one Horn of Fair Winds in a Shipwreck with Reaper’s Chest and Treasury of the Lost Ancients. Head to the red skull mark on the map to explore these Shipwrecks. You can usually find the shell in the ship’s lower half (storage area), making it the easiest way to get a Horn of Fair Winds in Sea of Thieves.

The treasury is going to mean fighting Getting a Horn of Fair Winds from a Treasury requires you to reach its locked area. To do so, you must head to a Treasury and defeat the three waves of enemies.

Navigate to a Treasury

Part of the Sunken Kingdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mark the Treasury on your map table and set sail. You can spot Treasuries by the bright colors above the ocean. When you reach the marked location, dive and keep heading down until you find the entrance to the Treasury.

Enter the Treasury

Same way in, same way out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shoot the glowing stone over the entrance of the Treasury. It disables the barrier temporarily, letting you enter an area where you can gear up. We recommend carrying enough food items and equipping two guns instead of melees. Your weapons may not be enough either, so pick up the Trident of Dark Tides, which spawns randomly in this area. Use the Trident to attack the glowing stone over the second entrance and enter the Treasury.

Respawn as many times as you want Don’t be discouraged if you die. You respawn at Treasury’s entrance, letting you continue the fight where you left off. There are also no limits as to how many times you can die.

Battle your way to the Vaultmaster

Tridents are limited-use weapons but there are plenty available on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A sound will begin your battle as soon as you enter the Treasury. Use the Trident to beat the Ocean Crawlers and Sirens (mermaids). When you clear the enemies on the ground, water fills the halls, and you must battle the Sirens. Once again, use your Trident to charge your attacks and defeat the Sirens. This drains the water from the hall, and you must fight different Ocean Crawlers.

This process repeats three times before the Treasury Vaultmaster comes out to fight. Unlike other foes, the Vaultmaster doesn’t go down with a few hits. We recommend charging your Trident by holding the left click until the Vaultmaster is close to you. Then, release your attack to defeat the Vaultmaster quickly.

Find Horn of Fair Winds in Treasury’s loot area

Worth the effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you beat the Vaultmaster, water drains out for the final time, and the Treasury loot area’s entrance opens. You can find one Horn of Fair Winds in this area.

If you don’t find a Horn of Fair Winds in the loot, visit a different Treasury. The horn spawns randomly on every server. If you find it in the loot, you can repeat the process to farm many Horns of Fair Winds.

Horn of Fair Winds uses in Sea of Thieves

You can use Horn of Fair Winds for three primary purposes:

Fill your sails with wind current and increase your ship’s speed significantly.

Blow your opponents into a corner or push them away if they’re charging at you.

Put out fires on your ship.

The siren shell isn’t limited to these uses. For example, we encountered a shark while swimming back to our ship. We used the Horn of Fair Winds to blow in the opposite direction of where we wanted to go, propelling us toward the surface and allowing us to dodge the shark easily.

Can you recharge your Horn of Fair Winds?

A new vs. fully-used Horn of Fair Winds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can recharge your Horn of Fair Winds in Sea of Thieves. It’s a limited-use item and changes color from blue to black when you exhaust its fuel. Fortunately, you can recharge any Horn of Fair Winds by:

Putting the horn in a Treasure Chest. Burying the chest. Digging up the chest again. Opening the chest (there will be a fully recharged Horn of Fair Winds inside).

This method works at the time of writing, but the Sea of Thieves developers may quickly patch this mechanic because it appears to be broken.

