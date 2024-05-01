All new weapons, features, and rewards in Sea of Thieves Season 12

Sea of Thieves Season 12 adds plenty of new features and tools to the sandbox for you to become the pirate you want to be. Here’s everything you can expect to see on the seas in Season 12 of Sea of Thieves .

Everything new in Sea of Thieves Season 12

Fight enemies in style

Be the fastest gun on the seas. Image via Rare

For the first time, Sea of Thieves introduces two new weapons to the game: the Double Barrel Pistol and Throwing Knives.

The Double Barrel Pistol is a variation of a normal Pistol that can fire two shots before needing to reload. You can shoot the shots separately or simultaneously by charging the shot. It’s a fast-firing weapon but with lower damage and range compared to the regular Pistol.

Throwing Knives are a much more versatile weapon. You can use them for close-range combat with their light and heavy attacks, or throw them from a distance. Throwing Knives have five charges before you need to resupply, but luckily for you, you can pick up any knives that missed their mark. And that includes enemy knives, too.

Make repairs a nightmare for the enemy

Four balls and no planks left. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rare

In Season 12, there’s a new type of cannonball, the Scattershot. You can find it in barrels and Supply Crates, just like any other cannonball, and it works like shrapnel that leaves multiple holes in the enemy ship’s hull. Scattershot has a shorter range than other cannonballs, so make sure you’re up close and personal when using it.

Summon the power of the seas

The skeleton on the ship certainly isn’t a good sign. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rare

New toys don’t end there, as Sea of Thieves also introduces the Bone Caller and the Horn of Fair Winds, two new items that allow you to bend the forces of the sea to your will.

Bone Caller is a new throwable found in barrels at Skeleton Forts and in chests dropped by the Skeleton Fleet. When thrown, the Bone Caller summons a squad of skeletons to fight alongside you for a limited time. You can also load the Bone Caller into a cannon and fire it at the enemy ship as a surprise boarding party.

At the same time, in Shipwrecks and the Sunken Kingdom locations, you can find the Horn of Fair Winds. It’s a shell that summons a wind current to fill your sails, knock back enemies, prevent you from dying from fall damage, put out fires, or give your Rowboat a boost.

Traverse the islands faster than ever before

Gone with the wind and loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rare

Last but not least are a few traversal additions. You can now walk on the Harpoon lines shot at any surface in the game. Whether it’s an island or an enemy ship, shoot the Harpoon and use it to make your way to the other side. Since walking on a line requires a good amount of agility, while walking on the Harpoon line, you can’t shoot and have to maintain your balance. Otherwise, you’ll fall into the water. At a steep angle, you can even slide down these ropes as if they were ziplines.

Speaking of ziplines, they are no longer exclusive to tall tales, as now there are multiple ziplines on islands and outposts across the seas to make traversal faster and easier.

Apart from the new tools, as always, there’s a Plunder Pass with 100 levels of rewards, as well as new Emissary Ledger rewards for you to chase. To see the detailed breakdown of Season 12, make sure to check out the official release notes.

