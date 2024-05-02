Reaper’s Bones are pirates loyal to Captain Flameheart and bring havoc to the seas. If you want to play the villain, you need to know where to start, so here’s where to find The Reaper’s Hideout in Sea of Thieves.

The Reaper’s Hideout location in Sea of Thieves

The home of true PvP players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reaper’s Hideout is a cluster of islands in Sea of Thieves located in square I12 on the world map. The best way to find it is to first locate either the Wanderer’s Refuge or the Plunder Valley islands and then sail to the east or northeast, respectively.

As soon as you get close to the island, the air and the sea get much darker, similar to the Fort of the Damned, which isn’t too far from The Reaper’s Hideout. There are multiple small islands at The Reaper’s Hideout, but you need the eastern one. Head into the large red tent where the Servant of the Flame NPC resides.

What is The Reaper’s Hideout used for in Sea of Thieves?

Quite a shady figure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reaper’s Hideout is home to the Reaper’s Bones faction and is the only place where you can sell loot to increase your reputation level with it. This is also where you can deliver Reaper’s Chests that spawn on the seas and are marked by a black circle on the map.

The Servant of the Flame acts as your regular faction vendor. You can buy faction Promotions and cosmetics for yourself and your ship. You can also claim your Hourglass rewards after fighting the PvP battles for Servants of the Flame faction.

Tip: You can become an Emissary of Reaper’s Bones using the faction’s stand on any Outpost, and start PvP battles using an Hourglass on your ship.

Once you reach reputation level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones and the Allegiance level 100 with the Servants of the Flame, you can enter the hidden area of The Reaper’s Hideout—The Reaper’s Lair. That area has a few more secrets for you to discover and rewards to unlock.

