Sea of Thieves trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

You won't have to complete everything to get platinum.
For all the completionists out there sailing the Sea of Thieves, there are more than 250 achievements to complete, but if you are only looking to get platinum on PlayStation, you don’t need to worry—you don’t have to complete all of them.

There are 266 achievements and trophies: 60 from the base game required to get platinum on PS5, and 206 from title updates, Tall Tales, and all the Sea of Thieves seasons released so far.

All Sea of Thieves trophies and achievements

A ship fight in Sea of Thieves
Land, ho! Image via Xbox Game Studios

Base game trophies and achievements

These are the trophies needed to be completed to get Platinum on PlayStation 5. Most are general achievements related to things such as factions, food, tutorials, and sailing. Some were available at release while others have bee added as seasons progressed or with title updates.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox GamerscoreCan be completed in Safer Seas
Pirate PerfectionistBecome the Pirate Perfectionist.Platinum
Bone-Cronch“A skeleton cronches through thick yellow peel (banana). Attack it and kill it before it can heal!”Bronze10Yes
A Titanic Ensemble“A pirate may choose to go down with their ship. A musical send-off concludes their sad trip!”Bronze10Yes
Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales“All on the Ferry are sister and brother. Send forth a message to someone or other!”Bronze10Yes
Hold My Grog!“Launched from your vessel, this cannon-fired trip must see you land safe on the deck of a ship!”Bronze50Yes
I Don’t See Your Ship“You fought a crew, stood strong and brave and sent their ship to a watery grave!”Bronze20Yes
Laden With Treasure“You’ve overcome a score of tests and now you’re hoarding twenty chests!”Silver20Yes
I’m On A Whole New Adventure“So many voyages, but which one to do? Stow yours and vote for one placed by your crew.”Bronze10Yes
You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy“Plundered from an unwary crew, their Captain’s Chest cashed in – by you!”Silver30No
When You’re a Professional Pirate“Commendations are given by Companies when you’ve reached certain targets. Try to earn ten!”Bronze20Yes
Tactical Chunder“When threatened at sword point, remember this trick: blind your poor foe with a bucket of sick!”Bronze20No
Now Bring Me That Horizon“Each new pirate greets the world with anchor raised and sails unfurled!”Bronze10Yes
Full Billow“All sails with the wind, what time it saves when speeding across the ocean’s waves!”BronzeFiveYes
Handbrake Turn“To swiftly avoid a great danger you’re dreading, steer hard and drop anchor to alter your heading!”Bronze10Yes
I Wanna Be a Pirate!“A Company’s pleased and you’ve reason to revel if your Reputation increased by one level!”Bronze10Yes
Shopping for a Promotion“Your Voyages have earned you enough recognition so buy a Promotion and prove your position!”BronzeFiveYes
I’ll Drink to That“Two different crews, their tankards held high, will meet at a tavern and drain them all dry!”SilverFiveNo
What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor?“Too many tankards of sweet, golden grog will first make you queasy, then sick as a dog…”Bronze10Yes
#BeMorePirate“A peg-leg, an eyepatch, a hat and a hook, all purchased to pull off the true pirate look!”BronzeFiveYes
Aye of Reach“Visit the Weaponsmith, you’ll find they teach the value of buying a new Eye of Reach!”BronzeFiveYes
Blundarrrrbuss“The Weaponsmith’s open, you’ll see it’s no fuss to purchase a glorious new blunderbuss!”BronzeFiveYes
Colourful Sails“Make your first buy from the Shipwright, who deals in figureheads, cannons, new sails and wheels!”BronzeFiveYes
You Fight Like a Merchant“Dexterous swordplay can keep you alive. Block an attack and then strike within five!”Bronze10Yes
How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken“Your trusty blade was just too slow. Now it’s your turn to feel their blow!”Bronze10Yes
But You Have Heard of Me?“Your reputation is starting to thrive. Grab your Promotion, you’ve reached twenty-five!”Bronze10Yes
Self-Entitled“Titles are gathered from deeds near and far. Earn 10 to show what type of pirate you are!”Bronze10Yes
In Good Company“A Company’s items are sold to the loyal, five upgrades rewards you with their finest spoil!”SilverFiveNo
Did Everyone See That?Use a heavy attack to knock a member of another crew off their ship.Bronze10No
Become Pirate Legend“A true Pirate Legend is one of the greats and for them, Athena’s Fortune awaits…”Gold50No
Ignoring the Rules of Engagement“To strike from behind is a sneaky attack that leads to a blunderbuss shot in the back!”Bronze15No
Kraken Good Job“From under the waves a great creature arrived but you drove it away. Better still, you survived!”Silver15Yes
Perfect Dark“Through stormy seas in silent flight, no lanterns lit to pierce the night.”Bronze15Yes
Friends Not FoePerform the pirate salute gesture to befriend someone in-game.Bronze10Yes
It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me“The Voyage is done; a chest of old now safe with those who hoard their gold!”BronzeFiveYes
Master Gold Hoarder“You’ve gathered gold from near and far. A Master Hoarder now, you are!”Bronze20No
Taking Orders“Your Voyage complete, a skull returned, praise from the Order thusly earned!”BronzeFiveYes
Master of the Order“Sun-bleached skulls from across the ocean earn the Order’s highest Promotion!”Bronze20No
I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure“A Voyage is over, back to land a merchant’s cargo in your hand!”BronzeFiveYes
Master Merchant“The Merchant Alliance applauds your devotion bestowing upon you a Master Promotion!”Bronze10No
A Dining With the Stars“A midnight snack, if you desire, cooked to perfection on a fire!”BronzeFiveYes
Well Done!“Your hearty meal’s turned out wrong. You left it on the stove too long!”BronzeFiveYes
Not So Well Done“Well-cooked meals are never easy, dine too soon and you’ll get queasy!”BronzeFiveYes
Five a Day“Sampling every type of fruit will keep you fit to fight and loot!”BronzeFiveYes
Collector of Legendary Treasures“Find and sell at least one of each Legendary Treasure.”Bronze15No
Golden Ticket“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Gold Hoarders.”Bronze10No
Ship of Souls“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Order of Souls.”Bronze10No
Trade Ambassador“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance.”Bronze10No
For Athena“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for Athena’s Fortune.”Bronze10No
The Reaping Begins“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Reaper’s Bones.”Bronze10No
O Captain!“Set sail on a Captained ship as one of the crew.”Bronze10No
A Crewed Wisdom“Read another crew’s Captain’s Log.”Bronze15No
The Art Collector“Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship at once.”Bronze15No
Ready for the Next Time“Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.”Bronze15No
Chasing the Horizon“Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.”Bronze20No
That’s ‘Captain’, Mate…Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or one of the crew.Silver25No
Just Getting StartedComplete all three TutorialsBronze40Yes
Voyager of GoldComplete A dive Voyage for GHBronze40Yes
Voyager of the Soul“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Order of Souls.”Bronze40Yes
Voyager for the Alliance“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Merchant Alliance.”Bronze40Yes
Legendary Plunge“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for Athena’s Fortune.”Bronze40No

Additional base game trophies and achievements

These are also base game achievements and trophies, but they won’t count for the platinum achievement on PS5. They are miscellaneous activities added with the new seasons and Tall Tales.

NameDesriptionPlayStation RarityXbox GamerscoreCan be completed in Safer Seas
Legends – “Cronch”“Just like Griffin, your pirate kin, ‘cronch’ a banana and eat its skin!”BronzeFiveYes
Legends – “The Greatest Race of All Time!”“Side by side, two ships must race with weapons silenced for first place!”Bronze20No
Legends – “This is Unacceptable!”“A chest of yours has gone astray and been cashed in as some thief’s pay!”Bronze25No
Legends – “The Skullduggers”“Five legends from across the sea playing instruments in harmony!”BronzeFiveNo
Seeker of Lost Maps“Dig Up 250 chests whilst on Gold Hoarder X Marks the Spot Voyages.”Bronze10Yes
Golden Voyager“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Gold Hoarder Voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Sailor of the Gold Horizon“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarder voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Hoarder of Barnacled Gold“Receive the Commendation for selling 300 Shipwrecked Chests.”Bronze15Yes
Keeper of a Glittering Hoard“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Gold Hoarder voyages.”Bronze30Yes
Hoarder of the Captain’s Gold“Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Captain’s Chests.”Bronze50Yes
Merchant Adventurer“Correctly fill 250 animal crates whilst on Merchant Alliance Contract Voyages.”Bronze10Yes
Merchant Voyager“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Merchant Alliance Voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Sailor of the Merchant Alliance“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance Voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Black Powder Merchant“Receive the Commendation for delivering 100 Gunpowder Kegs on time.”Bronze15Yes
Merchant Forager“Receive the Commendation for delivering 50 Fruit Crates on time.”Bronze50Yes
Gilded Merchant“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Merchant Alliance Voyages.”Bronze30Yes
Seeker of Lost Souls“Defeat 500 skeletons on an Order of Souls Bounty Voyage.”Bronze10Yes
Voyager of Lost Souls“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Order of Souls Voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Sailor of the Whispering Bones“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls Voyages.”Bronze20Yes
Hunter of Cursed Captains“Receive the Commendation for defeating 1,000 Skeleton Captains.”Bronze15Yes
Mercenary of the Ancient Order“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Order of Souls Voyages.”Bronze30Yes
Master Hunter Of Villainous Skulls“Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Villainous Skulls.”Bronze50Yes
Another Pirate’s Treasure“Ill-gotten gains – yet, after all, they still sold to the Hunter’s Call.”BronzeFiveYes
Night Bite“Little fishie, all aglow, off to The Hunter’s Call you go.”Bronze10Yes
A Rare Delicacy“If reeling a coloured fish in, take care, The Hunter’s Call claim they’re incredibly rare!”Bronze10Yes
Meat and Greet“A feast of meats all roasted well, each kind to The Hunter’s Call you’ll sell.”Bronze10Yes
Hunter of Trophy Fish“Receive the Commendation for delivering 25 Trophy Fish to The Hunter’s Call.”Bronze20Yes
Hook, Line and Sinker“A platter of each kind of fish will serve the Hunters quite a dish!”Bronze30Yes
Legendary Hunter of the Sea of Thieves“Receive the Commendation for completing 57 Grade Five Hunter’s Call Commendations”Bronze50Yes
Master of the Hunters“Purchase the Master Hunter Promotion from The Hunter’s Call Trading Company.”Bronze20No
Gold Hoarder Incarnate“Represent the Gold Hoarders in the Captain Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”Bronze20No
The Order’s Finest“Represent the Order of Souls in the Grandee Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”Bronze20No
Employee of the Month“Represent the Merchant Alliance in the Admiral Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”Bronze20No
Athena’s Greatest“Represent Athena’s Fortune in the Legend Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”Bronze20No
Feeding the Flame“Represent the Reaper’s Bones in the Master Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”Bronze20No
Taking Heads“Be promoted to level 75 with the Order of Souls.”Bronze30No
Deliverance“Be promoted to level 75 with the Merchant Alliance.”Bronze10No
Legen… Wait for it… Dary!“Be promoted to level 20 with Athena’s Fortune.”Bronze30No
You Reap What You See“Be promoted to level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones.”Bronze30No
A Sunken Legacy“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
Banisher of the Spectral Flame“Defeat the ghost of the Burning Blade 10 times!”Bronze10Yes
Scourge of the Damned“Defeat 500 ghost ships!”Bronze30Yes
We Don’t Need Maps“Find a Vault Key using only one piece of Torn Map Parchment.”Bronze15Yes
Golden Retriever“Open three Treasure Vaults with gold vault keys.”Bronze25No
No Mound Left Behind“Pick up all the mounds of gold inside a Treasure Vault.”Bronze10Yes
Wreckless Pursuit“The cargo of old Merchant crews, recovered without all their clues!”Bronze10Yes
Get Wrecked“The Merchants trade on many routes. Along each, you found sunken loot!”Bronze25Yes
Many, Many Manifests“You sailed out on Merchant quests for five Revered Manifests!”Bronze15No
The Legend of Glitterbeard“Discover the final message left behind by Glitterbeard.” Bronze25No
Convenient Stores“Supplies from the Merchants will save you a wait. Buy every Resource and Commodity Crate!”Bronze20No
Veil Seeker“Complete 100 Legend of the Veil Quests.”Bronze20No
Legendary Loot Seller“Sell 500 Legendary Treasures.”Bronze30No
True Legend“Complete 25 Legend of the Veil Voyages as a Grade Five Athena Emissary.”Bronze50No
You Gotta Fight“Win your first fight in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves.”Bronze10No
A Sunken Century“Sink 100 Faction ships in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves.”Bronze50No
Nigh Unsinkable!“Earn an Allegiance Streak of four for either Faction.”Bronze40No
Blessing of Athena’s Fortune“Receive the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune.”Bronze50No
Ritual of the Flame“Undergo the Ritual of the Flame.”Bronze50No
Getting A Head“Uncover a Skull of Destiny.”Bronze10No
A Favour for the Flame“Hand in 30 Reaper’s Chests or Reaper’s Bounties.”Bronze50No
Guild Initiate“Set sail on a ship enrolled in a Guild to which you belong.”BronzeFiveNo
Sworn Guild Captain“Pledge a Captained Ship to a Guild.”Bronze10No
Emissary of Guilds“Become a Guild Emissary for the first time for a Guild to which you belong.”Bronze10No
Distinguished Guild Member“Set sail representing a Guild you are a member of with Distinction One or higher.”Bronze15No
Smile, you son of a…“That shark bit off more than it could chew, when it chose to mess with you.”Bronze20Yes
Legendary Guild Chef“Complete all ‘Chef’ Guild Commendations.”Bronze15No
Legendary Guild Cannoneer“Complete all ‘Cannoneer’ Guild Commendations.”Bronze15No
Legendary Guild Helm“Complete all ‘Helm’ Guild Commendations.”Bronze15No
Legendary Guild Navigator“Complete all ‘Navigator’ Guild Commendations.”Bronze15No
Distinguished Guild Legend“Complete ‘Distinguished’ Guild Commendations.”Bronze100No
From Whence They Came“Defeat 250 Sea Fort Phantoms.”Bronze30Yes
Novice of Siren Song“Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade One'”Bronze25No
Guardian of Siren Song“Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade Five'”Bronze50No
Master of Siren Song“Awarded the Commendation ‘Seeker of The Siren Song Grade Five'”BronzeFiveNo
Liberator of Siren Song“Awarded the Commendation ‘Sentry of the Siren Song Grade Five'”BronzeFiveNo
Sacrifice of Siren Song“Sink a ship carrying a Siren Song Treasure”Bronze15No
A Seasoned Ship“Unlock a Legendary Ship Title by progressing your Ship Milestones.”Bronze35No
Spared No Expense“Purchase a cherished trinket.”Bronze30No
A Touch of Class“Hand in 200 treasure items to the Sovereigns.”Bronze20No
A Veteran Voyager“Complete 30 Voyages while sailing aboard a Captained ship.”Bronze20No
The Quartermaster“Stock your ship with each type of supply using the Ship’s Manifest.”Bronze10No
A Fleeting Fancy“Own 15 ships.”Bronze50No
Favour the Bold“Hand in 30 Chests of Fortune.”Bronze50No
Legend of the Sunken Kingdom“Complete all Sunken Kingdom Commendations.”Bronze100Yes
Sunken Kingdom Marauder“Complete the Marauder of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Seeker of the Sea“Complete the Seeker of the Sea Commendation.”Bronze30Yes
Mystery of the Coral Tomb“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of the Coral Tomb Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mystery of Hungering“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Hungering Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mystery of Flooded Embrace“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Flooded Embrace Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mystery of Ocean’s Fortune“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mystery of Ancient Tears“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ancient Tears Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mystery of Tribute“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Tribute Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Stolen Secrets“You stole a Map Bundle from another crew.”Bronze10No
Who Needs A Bigger Boat?“You attacked a Megalodon or Kraken using a Cannon Rowboat.”Bronze15Yes
Night-Time Spectacular“You set off a display of five or more fireworks at night.”Bronze15Yes
Tribute Seat“You took a seat upon the throne during the ‘Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale.”Bronze15Yes
Sleepover“Sleep in a bed aboard another crew’s ship.”Bronze15No
Critical Roll“You rolled a natural 20 using the Roll a D20 Emote.”Bronze20Yes
Hider of Secret Treasures“You buried treasures for safekeeping.”Bronze30Yes
Master Cartographer“You donated Treasure Stash maps to a Quest Board.”Bronze30No
Seeker of Pirate Plunder“You uncovered valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews.”Bronze50Yes
Beholder of Buried Treasures“You completed all Buried Treasures Commendations.”Bronze100No
What’s Yours Is Mine“Open a Sea Fort Treasury.”Bronze15Yes
Master Burglar“Discover 100 secret stashed treasures on a Sea Fort.”Bronze20Yes
Seeking Sanctuary“Pay a visit to the beautiful Sanctuary Outpost.”Bronze0
Port of Call“Pay a visit to the sprawling Port Merrick.”Bronze0
The Wonder of Plunder“Pay a visit to the towering Plunder Outpost.”Bronze0
Be In-Spired“Pay a visit to the unforgettable Ancient Spire Outpost.”Bronze0
A Wild Excursion“Pay a visit to the imposing Dagger Tooth Outpost.”Bronze0
Pay Your Respects“Pay a visit to the mysterious Galleon’s Grave Outpost.”Bronze0
Pirate of Distinction“Earn a Distinction for any Trading Company.”Bronze40No
Rib Roast“Defeat an Ashen Lord with the Double Barrel Pistol.”Bronze40Yes
Title Fight“Defeat a Skeleton Lord with a ranged throwing knife attack.”Bronze40Yes
Krack Shot“Hit a Kraken tentacle with scattershot.”Bronze20Yes
A Clash of Bones“Defeat an enemy Bone Caller Skeleton with your own Bone Caller Skeleton.”Bronze20No
Smooth Landing“Use the Horn of Fair Winds to avoid fall damage from a great height.”Bronze10Yes
Walk the Line“Travel five km walking along harpoon tightropes.”Bronze10Yes
This One’s To GoUse a zipline while carrying a treasure chest on your backBronze10Yes
Tome of Curses I“Sell the Tome of Curses I.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Curses II“Sell the Tome of Curses II.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Curses III“Sell the Tome of Curses III.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Curses VI“Sell the Tome of Curses VI.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Curses V“Sell the Tome of Curses V.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Curses Collector“Sell all five Tomes of Curses.”Bronze10No
Tome of Power I“Sell the Tome of Power I.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Power II“Sell the Tome of Power II.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Power III“Sell the Tome of Power III.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Power VI“Sell the Tome of Power VI.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Power V“Sell the Tome of Power V.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Power Collector“Sell all five Tomes of Power.”Bronze10No
Tome of Fire I“Sell the Tome of Fire I.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Fire II“Sell the Tome of Fire II.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Fire III“Sell the Tome of Fire III.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Fire VI“Sell the Tome of Fire VI.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Fire V“Sell the Tome of Fire V.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Fire Collector“Sell all five Tomes of Fire”Bronze10No
Tome of Resurrection I“Sell the Tome of Resurrection I.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Resurrection II“Sell the Tome of Resurrection II.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Resurrection III“Sell the Tome of Resurrection III.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Resurrection VI“Sell the Tome of Resurrection VI.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Resurrection V“Sell the Tome of Resurrection V.”BronzeFiveNo
Tome of Resurrection Collector“Sell all five Tomes of Resurrection.”Bronze10No

Tall Tale achievements and trophies

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox GamerscoreCan be completed in Safer Seas
Unto the Horizon“Complete the Maiden Voyage”Bronze20Yes
The Shroudbreaker“A sunken ship and ancient key will set you on a great journey!”Bronze10Yes
A Sunken Legacy“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
The Cursed Rogue“A Cursed Rogue searching, never sleeping. What great secrets is she keeping?”Bronze10Yes
Fateful Memories“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
The Legendary Storyteller“Adventures told with a fearless grin. Perhaps some truths might lie within?”Bronze10Yes
Sea of Dreams“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Legendary Storyteller Tall Tale.'”Bronze30Yes
Stars of a Thief“The heavens’ secrets, now concealed through ancient fable are revealed!”Bronze10Yes
The Stolen Sky“Receive all Commendations for ‘Stars of a Thief Tall Tale.'”Bronze30Yes
Wild Rose“Jealous wrongs must be set right so two young lovers can unite!”Bronze10Yes
Always Yours“Receive all Commendations for ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
The Art of the Trickster“A shining treasure you must claim, the prize within a deadly game!”Bronze10Yes
The Trickster’s Folly“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
The Fate of the Morningstar“Guide three wayward souls to rest, the next step on your golden quest!”Bronze10Yes
The Unbroken Bond“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
Revenge of the Morningstar“Great evil sleeps below the sands, revenge at last within your hands!”Bronze10Yes
The Morningstar Rises“Receive all Commendations for ‘Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
The Shores of Gold“Forbidden secrets must be told. What lies beneath the Shores of Gold?”Bronze10Yes
Seeker of Grand Adventure“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale.”Bronze130Yes
Heart of Fire“Complete Heart of FireBronze10Yes
The Blackwyche Reborn“Receive all Commendations for ‘Heart of Fire’ Tall Tale.”Bronze30Yes
A Pirate’s Life“Complete ‘A Pirate’s Life’.”Bronze10Yes
Mist and Memory“Complete all Commendations for ‘A Pirate’s Life’.”Bronze30Yes
The Sunken Pearl“Complete ‘The Sunken Pearl’.”Bronze10Yes
Pearl in the Dark“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Sunken Pearl’.”Bronze30Yes
Captains of the Damned“Complete ‘Captains of the Damned’.”Bronze10Yes
Captain of Haunted Waters“Complete all Commendations for ‘Captains of the Damned’.”Bronze30Yes
Dark Brethren“Complete ‘Dark Brethren’.”Bronze10Yes
Fortress of Sorrow“Complete all Commendations for ‘Dark Brethren’.”Bronze30Yes
Lords of the Sea“Complete ‘Lords of the Sea’.”Bronze10Yes
An Eternal Pirate Life“Complete all Commendations for ‘Lords of the Sea’.”Bronze30Yes
A Pirate’s Life for Me“Complete all Commendations for the ‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’ Tall Tales.”Bronze100Yes
The Journey to Mêlée Island“Complete ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Mêlée Island Investigator“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’.”Bronze30Yes
The Quest for Guybrush“Complete ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ Commendation.”Bronze10Yes
Legendary Trial Master“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Quest for Guybrush’.”Bronze30Yes
The Lair of LeChuck“You completed The Lair of LeChuck.”Bronze10Yes
Do the Monkey!“You completed all Commendations for ‘The Lair of LeChuck’.”Bronze30Yes
Legend of Monkey Island“You completed all Commendations for ‘The Legend of Monkey Island’ Tall Tales”Bronze100Yes

World events achievements

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox GamerscoreCan be completed in Safer Seas
Summoning the Damned“Activate the Fort of the Damned by lighting all six Flames of Fate and sacrificing a Ritual Skull.”BronzeFiveNo
A Spectrum of Shadows“Defeat each colour of Shadow of Fate.”BronzeFiveNo
Defeating the Damned“Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies.”Bronze10No
Banishing the Damned“Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies, 10 times.”Bronze15No
Hot-Headed“Use a Skull of Destiny to begin three Fort of the Damned events.”Bronze15No
Fortune-ate Outcome“Conquer three Fort of Fortune.”Bronze25No
Hunter of Captain Grimm“Defeat Captain Grimm five times”Bronze10Yes
Hunter of Red Ruth“Defeat Red Ruth five times”Bronze10Yes
Hunter of Old Horatio“Defeat Old Horatio five times”Bronze10Yes
Hunter of Warden Chi“Defeat Warden Chi five times”Bronze10Yes
