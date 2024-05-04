Sea of Thieves trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

Pirate Perfectionist Become the Pirate Perfectionist. Platinum – –

Bone-Cronch “A skeleton cronches through thick yellow peel (banana). Attack it and kill it before it can heal!” Bronze 10 Yes

A Titanic Ensemble “A pirate may choose to go down with their ship. A musical send-off concludes their sad trip!” Bronze 10 Yes

Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales “All on the Ferry are sister and brother. Send forth a message to someone or other!” Bronze 10 Yes

Hold My Grog! “Launched from your vessel, this cannon-fired trip must see you land safe on the deck of a ship!” Bronze 50 Yes

I Don’t See Your Ship “You fought a crew, stood strong and brave and sent their ship to a watery grave!” Bronze 20 Yes

Laden With Treasure “You’ve overcome a score of tests and now you’re hoarding twenty chests!” Silver 20 Yes

I’m On A Whole New Adventure “So many voyages, but which one to do? Stow yours and vote for one placed by your crew.” Bronze 10 Yes

You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy “Plundered from an unwary crew, their Captain’s Chest cashed in – by you!” Silver 30 No

When You’re a Professional Pirate “Commendations are given by Companies when you’ve reached certain targets. Try to earn ten!” Bronze 20 Yes

Tactical Chunder “When threatened at sword point, remember this trick: blind your poor foe with a bucket of sick!” Bronze 20 No

Now Bring Me That Horizon “Each new pirate greets the world with anchor raised and sails unfurled!” Bronze 10 Yes

Full Billow “All sails with the wind, what time it saves when speeding across the ocean’s waves!” Bronze Five Yes

Handbrake Turn “To swiftly avoid a great danger you’re dreading, steer hard and drop anchor to alter your heading!” Bronze 10 Yes

I Wanna Be a Pirate! “A Company’s pleased and you’ve reason to revel if your Reputation increased by one level!” Bronze 10 Yes

Shopping for a Promotion “Your Voyages have earned you enough recognition so buy a Promotion and prove your position!” Bronze Five Yes

I’ll Drink to That “Two different crews, their tankards held high, will meet at a tavern and drain them all dry!” Silver Five No

What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor? “Too many tankards of sweet, golden grog will first make you queasy, then sick as a dog…” Bronze 10 Yes

#BeMorePirate “A peg-leg, an eyepatch, a hat and a hook, all purchased to pull off the true pirate look!” Bronze Five Yes

Aye of Reach “Visit the Weaponsmith, you’ll find they teach the value of buying a new Eye of Reach!” Bronze Five Yes

Blundarrrrbuss “The Weaponsmith’s open, you’ll see it’s no fuss to purchase a glorious new blunderbuss!” Bronze Five Yes

Colourful Sails “Make your first buy from the Shipwright, who deals in figureheads, cannons, new sails and wheels!” Bronze Five Yes

You Fight Like a Merchant “Dexterous swordplay can keep you alive. Block an attack and then strike within five!” Bronze 10 Yes

How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken “Your trusty blade was just too slow. Now it’s your turn to feel their blow!” Bronze 10 Yes

But You Have Heard of Me? “Your reputation is starting to thrive. Grab your Promotion, you’ve reached twenty-five!” Bronze 10 Yes

Self-Entitled “Titles are gathered from deeds near and far. Earn 10 to show what type of pirate you are!” Bronze 10 Yes

In Good Company “A Company’s items are sold to the loyal, five upgrades rewards you with their finest spoil!” Silver Five No

Did Everyone See That? Use a heavy attack to knock a member of another crew off their ship. Bronze 10 No

Become Pirate Legend “A true Pirate Legend is one of the greats and for them, Athena’s Fortune awaits…” Gold 50 No

Ignoring the Rules of Engagement “To strike from behind is a sneaky attack that leads to a blunderbuss shot in the back!” Bronze 15 No

Kraken Good Job “From under the waves a great creature arrived but you drove it away. Better still, you survived!” Silver 15 Yes

Perfect Dark “Through stormy seas in silent flight, no lanterns lit to pierce the night.” Bronze 15 Yes

Friends Not Foe Perform the pirate salute gesture to befriend someone in-game. Bronze 10 Yes

It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me “The Voyage is done; a chest of old now safe with those who hoard their gold!” Bronze Five Yes

Master Gold Hoarder “You’ve gathered gold from near and far. A Master Hoarder now, you are!” Bronze 20 No

Taking Orders “Your Voyage complete, a skull returned, praise from the Order thusly earned!” Bronze Five Yes

Master of the Order “Sun-bleached skulls from across the ocean earn the Order’s highest Promotion!” Bronze 20 No

I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure “A Voyage is over, back to land a merchant’s cargo in your hand!” Bronze Five Yes

Master Merchant “The Merchant Alliance applauds your devotion bestowing upon you a Master Promotion!” Bronze 10 No

A Dining With the Stars “A midnight snack, if you desire, cooked to perfection on a fire!” Bronze Five Yes

Well Done! “Your hearty meal’s turned out wrong. You left it on the stove too long!” Bronze Five Yes

Not So Well Done “Well-cooked meals are never easy, dine too soon and you’ll get queasy!” Bronze Five Yes

Five a Day “Sampling every type of fruit will keep you fit to fight and loot!” Bronze Five Yes

Collector of Legendary Treasures “Find and sell at least one of each Legendary Treasure.” Bronze 15 No

Golden Ticket “Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Gold Hoarders.” Bronze 10 No

Ship of Souls “Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Order of Souls.” Bronze 10 No

Trade Ambassador “Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance.” Bronze 10 No

For Athena “Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for Athena’s Fortune.” Bronze 10 No

The Reaping Begins “Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Reaper’s Bones.” Bronze 10 No

O Captain! “Set sail on a Captained ship as one of the crew.” Bronze 10 No

A Crewed Wisdom “Read another crew’s Captain’s Log.” Bronze 15 No

The Art Collector “Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship at once.” Bronze 15 No

Ready for the Next Time “Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.” Bronze 15 No

Chasing the Horizon “Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.” Bronze 20 No

That’s ‘Captain’, Mate… Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or one of the crew. Silver 25 No

Just Getting Started Complete all three Tutorials Bronze 40 Yes

Voyager of Gold Complete A dive Voyage for GH Bronze 40 Yes

Voyager of the Soul “You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Order of Souls.” Bronze 40 Yes

Voyager for the Alliance “You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Merchant Alliance.” Bronze 40 Yes