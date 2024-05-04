Sea of Thieves trophy guide: All trophies and achievements, listed

For all the completionists out there sailing the Sea of Thieves, there are more than 250 achievements to complete, but if you are only looking to get platinum on PlayStation, you don’t need to worry—you don’t have to complete all of them.
There are 266 achievements and trophies: 60 from the base game required to get platinum on PS5, and 206 from title updates, Tall Tales, and all the Sea of Thieves seasons released so far.
All Sea of Thieves trophies and achievements
Base game trophies and achievements
These are the trophies needed to be completed to get Platinum on PlayStation 5. Most are general achievements related to things such as factions, food, tutorials, and sailing. Some were available at release while others have bee added as seasons progressed or with title updates.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Can be completed in Safer Seas
|Pirate Perfectionist
|Become the Pirate Perfectionist.
|Platinum
|–
|–
|Bone-Cronch
|“A skeleton cronches through thick yellow peel (banana). Attack it and kill it before it can heal!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|A Titanic Ensemble
|“A pirate may choose to go down with their ship. A musical send-off concludes their sad trip!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Dead Pirates DO Tell Tales
|“All on the Ferry are sister and brother. Send forth a message to someone or other!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Hold My Grog!
|“Launched from your vessel, this cannon-fired trip must see you land safe on the deck of a ship!”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|I Don’t See Your Ship
|“You fought a crew, stood strong and brave and sent their ship to a watery grave!”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Laden With Treasure
|“You’ve overcome a score of tests and now you’re hoarding twenty chests!”
|Silver
|20
|Yes
|I’m On A Whole New Adventure
|“So many voyages, but which one to do? Stow yours and vote for one placed by your crew.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|You Can Always Trust the Untrustworthy
|“Plundered from an unwary crew, their Captain’s Chest cashed in – by you!”
|Silver
|30
|No
|When You’re a Professional Pirate
|“Commendations are given by Companies when you’ve reached certain targets. Try to earn ten!”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|
|Tactical Chunder
|“When threatened at sword point, remember this trick: blind your poor foe with a bucket of sick!”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Now Bring Me That Horizon
|“Each new pirate greets the world with anchor raised and sails unfurled!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Full Billow
|“All sails with the wind, what time it saves when speeding across the ocean’s waves!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Handbrake Turn
|“To swiftly avoid a great danger you’re dreading, steer hard and drop anchor to alter your heading!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|I Wanna Be a Pirate!
|“A Company’s pleased and you’ve reason to revel if your Reputation increased by one level!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Shopping for a Promotion
|“Your Voyages have earned you enough recognition so buy a Promotion and prove your position!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|I’ll Drink to That
|“Two different crews, their tankards held high, will meet at a tavern and drain them all dry!”
|Silver
|Five
|No
|What Shall We Do With a Drunken Sailor?
|“Too many tankards of sweet, golden grog will first make you queasy, then sick as a dog…”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|#BeMorePirate
|“A peg-leg, an eyepatch, a hat and a hook, all purchased to pull off the true pirate look!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Aye of Reach
|“Visit the Weaponsmith, you’ll find they teach the value of buying a new Eye of Reach!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|
|Blundarrrrbuss
|“The Weaponsmith’s open, you’ll see it’s no fuss to purchase a glorious new blunderbuss!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Colourful Sails
|“Make your first buy from the Shipwright, who deals in figureheads, cannons, new sails and wheels!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|You Fight Like a Merchant
|“Dexterous swordplay can keep you alive. Block an attack and then strike within five!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|How Appropriate! You Fight Like a Chicken
|“Your trusty blade was just too slow. Now it’s your turn to feel their blow!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|But You Have Heard of Me?
|“Your reputation is starting to thrive. Grab your Promotion, you’ve reached twenty-five!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Self-Entitled
|“Titles are gathered from deeds near and far. Earn 10 to show what type of pirate you are!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|In Good Company
|“A Company’s items are sold to the loyal, five upgrades rewards you with their finest spoil!”
|Silver
|Five
|No
|Did Everyone See That?
|Use a heavy attack to knock a member of another crew off their ship.
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Become Pirate Legend
|“A true Pirate Legend is one of the greats and for them, Athena’s Fortune awaits…”
|Gold
|50
|No
|Ignoring the Rules of Engagement
|“To strike from behind is a sneaky attack that leads to a blunderbuss shot in the back!”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|
|Kraken Good Job
|“From under the waves a great creature arrived but you drove it away. Better still, you survived!”
|Silver
|15
|Yes
|Perfect Dark
|“Through stormy seas in silent flight, no lanterns lit to pierce the night.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Friends Not Foe
|Perform the pirate salute gesture to befriend someone in-game.
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me
|“The Voyage is done; a chest of old now safe with those who hoard their gold!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Master Gold Hoarder
|“You’ve gathered gold from near and far. A Master Hoarder now, you are!”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Taking Orders
|“Your Voyage complete, a skull returned, praise from the Order thusly earned!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Master of the Order
|“Sun-bleached skulls from across the ocean earn the Order’s highest Promotion!”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|I Am Not Obsessed With Treasure
|“A Voyage is over, back to land a merchant’s cargo in your hand!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Master Merchant
|“The Merchant Alliance applauds your devotion bestowing upon you a Master Promotion!”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|A Dining With the Stars
|“A midnight snack, if you desire, cooked to perfection on a fire!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|
|Well Done!
|“Your hearty meal’s turned out wrong. You left it on the stove too long!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Not So Well Done
|“Well-cooked meals are never easy, dine too soon and you’ll get queasy!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Five a Day
|“Sampling every type of fruit will keep you fit to fight and loot!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Collector of Legendary Treasures
|“Find and sell at least one of each Legendary Treasure.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Golden Ticket
|“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Gold Hoarders.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Ship of Souls
|“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Order of Souls.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Trade Ambassador
|“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Merchant Alliance.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|For Athena
|“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for Athena’s Fortune.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|The Reaping Begins
|“Be part of a crew that votes to raise an Emissary Flag for the Reaper’s Bones.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|O Captain!
|“Set sail on a Captained ship as one of the crew.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|
|A Crewed Wisdom
|“Read another crew’s Captain’s Log.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|The Art Collector
|“Place 15 trinkets aboard a Captained ship at once.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Ready for the Next Time
|“Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Chasing the Horizon
|“Save a fully-decorated, Captained ship in the Ship Decoration Chest.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|That’s ‘Captain’, Mate…
|Spend 10 days at sea aboard a Captained ship, either as the Captain or one of the crew.
|Silver
|25
|No
|Just Getting Started
|Complete all three Tutorials
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Voyager of Gold
|Complete A dive Voyage for GH
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Voyager of the Soul
|“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Order of Souls.”
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Voyager for the Alliance
|“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for the Merchant Alliance.”
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Legendary Plunge
|“You dived to, and completed, a Voyage for Athena’s Fortune.”
|Bronze
|40
|No
Additional base game trophies and achievements
These are also base game achievements and trophies, but they won’t count for the platinum achievement on PS5. They are miscellaneous activities added with the new seasons and Tall Tales.
|Name
|Desription
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Can be completed in Safer Seas
|Legends – “Cronch”
|“Just like Griffin, your pirate kin, ‘cronch’ a banana and eat its skin!”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Legends – “The Greatest Race of All Time!”
|“Side by side, two ships must race with weapons silenced for first place!”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Legends – “This is Unacceptable!”
|“A chest of yours has gone astray and been cashed in as some thief’s pay!”
|Bronze
|25
|No
|Legends – “The Skullduggers”
|“Five legends from across the sea playing instruments in harmony!”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Seeker of Lost Maps
|“Dig Up 250 chests whilst on Gold Hoarder X Marks the Spot Voyages.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Golden Voyager
|“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Gold Hoarder Voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Sailor of the Gold Horizon
|“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Gold Hoarder voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Hoarder of Barnacled Gold
|“Receive the Commendation for selling 300 Shipwrecked Chests.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Keeper of a Glittering Hoard
|“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Gold Hoarder voyages.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Hoarder of the Captain’s Gold
|“Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Captain’s Chests.”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|
|Merchant Adventurer
|“Correctly fill 250 animal crates whilst on Merchant Alliance Contract Voyages.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Merchant Voyager
|“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Merchant Alliance Voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Sailor of the Merchant Alliance
|“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Merchant Alliance Voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Black Powder Merchant
|“Receive the Commendation for delivering 100 Gunpowder Kegs on time.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Merchant Forager
|“Receive the Commendation for delivering 50 Fruit Crates on time.”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|Gilded Merchant
|“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Merchant Alliance Voyages.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Seeker of Lost Souls
|“Defeat 500 skeletons on an Order of Souls Bounty Voyage.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Voyager of Lost Souls
|“Receive the Commendation for completing 250 Order of Souls Voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Sailor of the Whispering Bones
|“Receive the Commendation for sailing 1,000 nautical miles on Order of Souls Voyages.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Hunter of Cursed Captains
|“Receive the Commendation for defeating 1,000 Skeleton Captains.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|
|Mercenary of the Ancient Order
|“Receive the Commendation for earning 150,000 gold from Order of Souls Voyages.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Master Hunter Of Villainous Skulls
|“Receive the Commendation for selling 360 Villainous Skulls.”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|Another Pirate’s Treasure
|“Ill-gotten gains – yet, after all, they still sold to the Hunter’s Call.”
|Bronze
|Five
|Yes
|Night Bite
|“Little fishie, all aglow, off to The Hunter’s Call you go.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|A Rare Delicacy
|“If reeling a coloured fish in, take care, The Hunter’s Call claim they’re incredibly rare!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Meat and Greet
|“A feast of meats all roasted well, each kind to The Hunter’s Call you’ll sell.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Hunter of Trophy Fish
|“Receive the Commendation for delivering 25 Trophy Fish to The Hunter’s Call.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Hook, Line and Sinker
|“A platter of each kind of fish will serve the Hunters quite a dish!”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Legendary Hunter of the Sea of Thieves
|“Receive the Commendation for completing 57 Grade Five Hunter’s Call Commendations”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|Master of the Hunters
|“Purchase the Master Hunter Promotion from The Hunter’s Call Trading Company.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|
|Gold Hoarder Incarnate
|“Represent the Gold Hoarders in the Captain Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|The Order’s Finest
|“Represent the Order of Souls in the Grandee Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Employee of the Month
|“Represent the Merchant Alliance in the Admiral Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Athena’s Greatest
|“Represent Athena’s Fortune in the Legend Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Feeding the Flame
|“Represent the Reaper’s Bones in the Master Tier at the closure of an Emissary Ledger, five times.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Taking Heads
|“Be promoted to level 75 with the Order of Souls.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|Deliverance
|“Be promoted to level 75 with the Merchant Alliance.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Legen… Wait for it… Dary!
|“Be promoted to level 20 with Athena’s Fortune.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|You Reap What You See
|“Be promoted to level 75 with the Reaper’s Bones.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|A Sunken Legacy
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|
|Banisher of the Spectral Flame
|“Defeat the ghost of the Burning Blade 10 times!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Scourge of the Damned
|“Defeat 500 ghost ships!”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|We Don’t Need Maps
|“Find a Vault Key using only one piece of Torn Map Parchment.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Golden Retriever
|“Open three Treasure Vaults with gold vault keys.”
|Bronze
|25
|No
|No Mound Left Behind
|“Pick up all the mounds of gold inside a Treasure Vault.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Wreckless Pursuit
|“The cargo of old Merchant crews, recovered without all their clues!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Get Wrecked
|“The Merchants trade on many routes. Along each, you found sunken loot!”
|Bronze
|25
|Yes
|Many, Many Manifests
|“You sailed out on Merchant quests for five Revered Manifests!”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|The Legend of Glitterbeard
|“Discover the final message left behind by Glitterbeard.”
|Bronze
|25
|No
|Convenient Stores
|“Supplies from the Merchants will save you a wait. Buy every Resource and Commodity Crate!”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|
|Veil Seeker
|“Complete 100 Legend of the Veil Quests.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Legendary Loot Seller
|“Sell 500 Legendary Treasures.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|True Legend
|“Complete 25 Legend of the Veil Voyages as a Grade Five Athena Emissary.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|You Gotta Fight
|“Win your first fight in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|A Sunken Century
|“Sink 100 Faction ships in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Nigh Unsinkable!
|“Earn an Allegiance Streak of four for either Faction.”
|Bronze
|40
|No
|Blessing of Athena’s Fortune
|“Receive the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Ritual of the Flame
|“Undergo the Ritual of the Flame.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Getting A Head
|“Uncover a Skull of Destiny.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|A Favour for the Flame
|“Hand in 30 Reaper’s Chests or Reaper’s Bounties.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|
|Guild Initiate
|“Set sail on a ship enrolled in a Guild to which you belong.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Sworn Guild Captain
|“Pledge a Captained Ship to a Guild.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Emissary of Guilds
|“Become a Guild Emissary for the first time for a Guild to which you belong.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Distinguished Guild Member
|“Set sail representing a Guild you are a member of with Distinction One or higher.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Smile, you son of a…
|“That shark bit off more than it could chew, when it chose to mess with you.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Legendary Guild Chef
|“Complete all ‘Chef’ Guild Commendations.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Legendary Guild Cannoneer
|“Complete all ‘Cannoneer’ Guild Commendations.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Legendary Guild Helm
|“Complete all ‘Helm’ Guild Commendations.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Legendary Guild Navigator
|“Complete all ‘Navigator’ Guild Commendations.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Distinguished Guild Legend
|“Complete ‘Distinguished’ Guild Commendations.”
|Bronze
|100
|No
|
|From Whence They Came
|“Defeat 250 Sea Fort Phantoms.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Novice of Siren Song
|“Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade One'”
|Bronze
|25
|No
|Guardian of Siren Song
|“Awarded the Commendation ‘Savior of the Siren Song Grade Five'”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Master of Siren Song
|“Awarded the Commendation ‘Seeker of The Siren Song Grade Five'”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Liberator of Siren Song
|“Awarded the Commendation ‘Sentry of the Siren Song Grade Five'”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Sacrifice of Siren Song
|“Sink a ship carrying a Siren Song Treasure”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|A Seasoned Ship
|“Unlock a Legendary Ship Title by progressing your Ship Milestones.”
|Bronze
|35
|No
|Spared No Expense
|“Purchase a cherished trinket.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|A Touch of Class
|“Hand in 200 treasure items to the Sovereigns.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|A Veteran Voyager
|“Complete 30 Voyages while sailing aboard a Captained ship.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|
|The Quartermaster
|“Stock your ship with each type of supply using the Ship’s Manifest.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|A Fleeting Fancy
|“Own 15 ships.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Favour the Bold
|“Hand in 30 Chests of Fortune.”
|Bronze
|50
|No
|Legend of the Sunken Kingdom
|“Complete all Sunken Kingdom Commendations.”
|Bronze
|100
|Yes
|Sunken Kingdom Marauder
|“Complete the Marauder of the Sunken Kingdom Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Seeker of the Sea
|“Complete the Seeker of the Sea Commendation.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Mystery of the Coral Tomb
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of the Coral Tomb Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mystery of Hungering
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Hungering Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mystery of Flooded Embrace
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Flooded Embrace Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mystery of Ocean’s Fortune
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|
|Mystery of Ancient Tears
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Ancient Tears Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mystery of Tribute
|“Complete the Mystery of the Shrine of Tribute Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Stolen Secrets
|“You stole a Map Bundle from another crew.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Who Needs A Bigger Boat?
|“You attacked a Megalodon or Kraken using a Cannon Rowboat.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Night-Time Spectacular
|“You set off a display of five or more fireworks at night.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Tribute Seat
|“You took a seat upon the throne during the ‘Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Sleepover
|“Sleep in a bed aboard another crew’s ship.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Critical Roll
|“You rolled a natural 20 using the Roll a D20 Emote.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Hider of Secret Treasures
|“You buried treasures for safekeeping.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Master Cartographer
|“You donated Treasure Stash maps to a Quest Board.”
|Bronze
|30
|No
|
|Seeker of Pirate Plunder
|“You uncovered valuable treasures buried by other pirate crews.”
|Bronze
|50
|Yes
|Beholder of Buried Treasures
|“You completed all Buried Treasures Commendations.”
|Bronze
|100
|No
|What’s Yours Is Mine
|“Open a Sea Fort Treasury.”
|Bronze
|15
|Yes
|Master Burglar
|“Discover 100 secret stashed treasures on a Sea Fort.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|Seeking Sanctuary
|“Pay a visit to the beautiful Sanctuary Outpost.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|Port of Call
|“Pay a visit to the sprawling Port Merrick.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|The Wonder of Plunder
|“Pay a visit to the towering Plunder Outpost.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|Be In-Spired
|“Pay a visit to the unforgettable Ancient Spire Outpost.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|A Wild Excursion
|“Pay a visit to the imposing Dagger Tooth Outpost.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|Pay Your Respects
|“Pay a visit to the mysterious Galleon’s Grave Outpost.”
|Bronze
|0
|–
|
|Pirate of Distinction
|“Earn a Distinction for any Trading Company.”
|Bronze
|40
|No
|Rib Roast
|“Defeat an Ashen Lord with the Double Barrel Pistol.”
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Title Fight
|“Defeat a Skeleton Lord with a ranged throwing knife attack.”
|Bronze
|40
|Yes
|Krack Shot
|“Hit a Kraken tentacle with scattershot.”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|A Clash of Bones
|“Defeat an enemy Bone Caller Skeleton with your own Bone Caller Skeleton.”
|Bronze
|20
|No
|Smooth Landing
|“Use the Horn of Fair Winds to avoid fall damage from a great height.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Walk the Line
|“Travel five km walking along harpoon tightropes.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|This One’s To Go
|Use a zipline while carrying a treasure chest on your back
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Tome of Curses I
|“Sell the Tome of Curses I.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Curses II
|“Sell the Tome of Curses II.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|
|Tome of Curses III
|“Sell the Tome of Curses III.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Curses VI
|“Sell the Tome of Curses VI.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Curses V
|“Sell the Tome of Curses V.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Curses Collector
|“Sell all five Tomes of Curses.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Tome of Power I
|“Sell the Tome of Power I.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Power II
|“Sell the Tome of Power II.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Power III
|“Sell the Tome of Power III.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Power VI
|“Sell the Tome of Power VI.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Power V
|“Sell the Tome of Power V.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Power Collector
|“Sell all five Tomes of Power.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|
|Tome of Fire I
|“Sell the Tome of Fire I.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Fire II
|“Sell the Tome of Fire II.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Fire III
|“Sell the Tome of Fire III.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Fire VI
|“Sell the Tome of Fire VI.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Fire V
|“Sell the Tome of Fire V.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Fire Collector
|“Sell all five Tomes of Fire”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Tome of Resurrection I
|“Sell the Tome of Resurrection I.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Resurrection II
|“Sell the Tome of Resurrection II.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Resurrection III
|“Sell the Tome of Resurrection III.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Resurrection VI
|“Sell the Tome of Resurrection VI.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Resurrection V
|“Sell the Tome of Resurrection V.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Tome of Resurrection Collector
|“Sell all five Tomes of Resurrection.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
Tall Tale achievements and trophies
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Can be completed in Safer Seas
|Unto the Horizon
|“Complete the Maiden Voyage”
|Bronze
|20
|Yes
|The Shroudbreaker
|“A sunken ship and ancient key will set you on a great journey!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|A Sunken Legacy
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shroudbreaker’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Cursed Rogue
|“A Cursed Rogue searching, never sleeping. What great secrets is she keeping?”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Fateful Memories
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Legendary Storyteller
|“Adventures told with a fearless grin. Perhaps some truths might lie within?”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Sea of Dreams
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Legendary Storyteller Tall Tale.'”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Stars of a Thief
|“The heavens’ secrets, now concealed through ancient fable are revealed!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|The Stolen Sky
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘Stars of a Thief Tall Tale.'”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Wild Rose
|“Jealous wrongs must be set right so two young lovers can unite!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|
|Always Yours
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘Wild Rose’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Art of the Trickster
|“A shining treasure you must claim, the prize within a deadly game!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|The Trickster’s Folly
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Art of the Trickster’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Fate of the Morningstar
|“Guide three wayward souls to rest, the next step on your golden quest!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|The Unbroken Bond
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Fate of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Revenge of the Morningstar
|“Great evil sleeps below the sands, revenge at last within your hands!”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|The Morningstar Rises
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘Revenge of the Morningstar’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Shores of Gold
|“Forbidden secrets must be told. What lies beneath the Shores of Gold?”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Seeker of Grand Adventure
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘The Shores of Gold’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|130
|Yes
|Heart of Fire
|“Complete Heart of Fire
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|
|The Blackwyche Reborn
|“Receive all Commendations for ‘Heart of Fire’ Tall Tale.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|A Pirate’s Life
|“Complete ‘A Pirate’s Life’.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mist and Memory
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘A Pirate’s Life’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Sunken Pearl
|“Complete ‘The Sunken Pearl’.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Pearl in the Dark
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Sunken Pearl’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Captains of the Damned
|“Complete ‘Captains of the Damned’.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Captain of Haunted Waters
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘Captains of the Damned’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Dark Brethren
|“Complete ‘Dark Brethren’.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Fortress of Sorrow
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘Dark Brethren’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Lords of the Sea
|“Complete ‘Lords of the Sea’.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|
|An Eternal Pirate Life
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘Lords of the Sea’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|A Pirate’s Life for Me
|“Complete all Commendations for the ‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’ Tall Tales.”
|Bronze
|100
|Yes
|The Journey to Mêlée Island
|“Complete ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Mêlée Island Investigator
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Quest for Guybrush
|“Complete ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ Commendation.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Legendary Trial Master
|“Complete all Commendations for ‘The Quest for Guybrush’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|The Lair of LeChuck
|“You completed The Lair of LeChuck.”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Do the Monkey!
|“You completed all Commendations for ‘The Lair of LeChuck’.”
|Bronze
|30
|Yes
|Legend of Monkey Island
|“You completed all Commendations for ‘The Legend of Monkey Island’ Tall Tales”
|Bronze
|100
|Yes
World events achievements
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Can be completed in Safer Seas
|Summoning the Damned
|“Activate the Fort of the Damned by lighting all six Flames of Fate and sacrificing a Ritual Skull.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|A Spectrum of Shadows
|“Defeat each colour of Shadow of Fate.”
|Bronze
|Five
|No
|Defeating the Damned
|“Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies.”
|Bronze
|10
|No
|Banishing the Damned
|“Clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies, 10 times.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Hot-Headed
|“Use a Skull of Destiny to begin three Fort of the Damned events.”
|Bronze
|15
|No
|Fortune-ate Outcome
|“Conquer three Fort of Fortune.”
|Bronze
|25
|No
|Hunter of Captain Grimm
|“Defeat Captain Grimm five times”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Hunter of Red Ruth
|“Defeat Red Ruth five times”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Hunter of Old Horatio
|“Defeat Old Horatio five times”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes
|Hunter of Warden Chi
|“Defeat Warden Chi five times”
|Bronze
|10
|Yes