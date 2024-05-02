How to fix the Longbeard error in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves features several error codes that pop up in various situations. Some of them can leave players scratching their beards, or in this case, Longbeards, which is a connection error in Sea of Thieves.

Most errors in Sea of Thieves are named after different beard styles, and it can be frustrating because their meaning isn’t always clear. Considering some of these codes may also occur simultaneously, you can use the same fixes to trim them back to shape.

What causes the Longbeard error in Sea of Thieves?

Two main reasons may cause the Longbeard error in Sea of Thieves, and they could be related to the game’s servers, your connection, or the servers of your gaming platform.

If your internet connection is unstable, experiencing temporary outages, or has high latency (lag), you might encounter the Longbeard error. Additionally, if the Sea of Thieves servers are undergoing maintenance or are overloaded, players can be disconnected with this error code. Outages on platforms like Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, or Steam can also cause this issue.

How do you fix the Longbeard error in Sea of Thieves? Answered

Before trying to fix the Longbeard error in Sea of Thieves, check the game’s server status. If the servers are down for maintenance or experiencing an outage, you’ll unfortunately have to wait until they’re back online before setting sail to open seas.

However, if Sea of Thieves’ servers appear operational, it’ be’s time to troubleshoot your home network:

Restart your modem and router: This can often fix temporary glitches with your internet connection.

This can often fix temporary glitches with your internet connection. Change your DNS servers: Occasionally, using different DNS servers can improve connection stability.

Occasionally, using different DNS servers can improve connection stability. Contact your ISP: If the above steps don’t resolve the issue, your internet service provider (ISP) might be experiencing localized outages.

If the above steps don’t resolve the issue, your internet service provider (ISP) might be experiencing localized outages. Restart your gaming system: A simple restart of your console or PC can sometimes resolve software glitches that might be causing the error.

In my experience, the Longbeard error often crops up when Sea of Thieves‘ servers are experiencing a surge in player activity, perhaps due to a new content release or a special event. In such cases, the error frequently resolves itself after waiting for a while as the servers stabilize under the increased load.

