Is Sea of Thieves down? How to check server status

If you opened Sea of Thieves and were met with an error code, it’s likely the servers are down for maintenance, be it for a simple fix or to start a whole new season. If you aren’t sure whether to look for a solution if the servers are down, there are ways to check.

Online games depend on servers for players can explore together in the same world. Sea of Thieves automatically puts you on the server closest to your region, so you and any other pirate you encounter don’t face high ping. When servers are down, it means all servers and not just a region-specific one.

How to check if Sea of Thieves is down

Rare will let you know if servers are down. Image via Rare

Sea of Thieves players have a couple different options for checking the status of the game’s servers. One of which is the direct line of communication between the developers and the player base. The other is third-party server detectors, like Downdetector.

Sea of Thieves server status page and social media

You can check the server status on the Sea of Thieves status website on the official Twitter page. Servers usually go down right before a new season starts so the developers can apply the final touches to the update and make sure everything is working.

The Sea of Thieves status website is constantly updated and also alerts players of errors they might encounter on that day, like the latest beard errors affecting gameplay or the increased time to join the game. You can follow other types of errors on the Sea of Thieves Info and Support Twitter page.

Sea of Thieves Downdetector

If neither of the above options work, you could try a third-party site like Downdetector, a site that tracks servers for a number of games and websites. It’s based on user reports instead of direct confirmation from the developer, so if much of the player base is reporting it, chances of the servers being down are high.

What to do if servers are down?

Time to go back to reality. Image via Rare

There’s no other option but to wait. Since it’s up for Rare to put the server back up, there isn’t a solution or anything players can do to keep playing while servers are down. Give it a couple of hours before checking if the servers are back or opening the game again. If the team behind Sea of Thieves had to close down servers, it means it will take some time to implement either the new season or the bug fix.