Sea of Thieves season 11: All new content and changes

Season 11 of Sea of Thieves is packed with significant updates to how you embark on Voyages and progress with the trading companies. If you are getting ready to set sail in the new season, here are all the changes and new content in Sea of Thieves season 11.

Recommended Videos

Quest and Voyage system overhaul

Choose what you want to do as soon as you load in. Image via Rare

One of the biggest changes coming to Sea of Thieves in season 11 is the introduction of the Quest Table. The Quest Table is an organized menu on your ship where you can purchase and start Voyages, Tall Tales, or community events. There’s no need to travel to the outpost to take on a new quest and every activity has a length rating indicating how long it might take for you to complete it if you’re short on time.

Apart from the core Voyage categories, the Quest Table has a Discover tab that offers a personalized set of activities for you to do, depending on your playstyle and where you are in your pirate journey. It shows you the goals to aim for, like becoming a Pirate Legend, and offers ways to reach them.

A reintroduced way to travel across the seas. Image via Rare

After selecting a voyage, you have the option to dive straight to the target location or sail there by yourself. This way you can get a faster start to your adventure, but it doesn’t mean the gameplay is all fast travel now. Diving will force you to leave all your loot behind, so while you can jump from one island to another, there’s no point in doing that if you won’t keep any loot.

New Trading Company progression and rewards

Regular Voyages like digging up chests for Gold Hoarders will become more rewarding when it comes to gold and reputation. Completing a Voyage now grants you reputation with the appropriate trading company, so if you have to leave the game before selling all the loot, you will still have earned something from the session. There are also new types of loot for every Trading Company coming in season 11 that are worth far more gold than everything else.

New Merchant Alliance vendor menu. Image via Rare

When you come back to sell your loot, you will see that the Trading Companies’ shops look slightly different. The traders will have dedicated menus for the Company’s promotions, shops, commendations, and Emissaries.

For players who are looking to earn new rewards from the Trading Companies, they now feature a few new trinkets as well as an extended progression. Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchant Alliance, and Reaper’s Bones Trading Companies now have a reputation cap of level 100, and once you reach the max level, it will reset granting you a new type of cosmetic—Trading Company ring. You can reset every Company up to five times (that’s 500 levels total), getting a new ring every time.

Challenge world events on demand

Fight a Fort whenever you want. Image via Rare

As a part of the Quest Table, season 11 of Sea of Thieves offers a way for you to complete a world event of your choice via brand new Raid Voyages. Just like with other Voyages, you can dive directly to the event without waiting for it to appear on the server. You won’t have access to all the events straight away though, as Raid Voyages are gradually unlocked by increasing your reputation with the Trading Companies.

When you embark on a Raid Voyage, you will do so on behalf of the chosen Trading Company. This means the loot you get from the event will belong to that company. Among this loot, there will be an event-specific item you have to return to the Company which is worth a lot of gold.

Event item for Gold Hoarders. Image via Rare

If you use the Quest Table to start an event, you’ll always be the first crew to start the event because the event itself and the loot depends on what you choose. You don’t have to worry about someone already being there waiting for you. However, other players on the server can still join in as you do the event and steal all your loot.

It’s also worth mentioning that Fort of Fortune and Fort of the Damned are not available on demand because those are meant to be very rare and exciting, drawing ships from every corner of the sea. So don’t worry, the loud horn of Fort of Fortune appearing will still be as thrilling to hear as before.

Improved new player experience

Perfect time to get a new crewmate on board. Image via Rare

Finally, with all the changes to the core mechanics of Sea of Thieves, there are several new tutorials for new players to have a smoother transition between the Maiden Voyage (the tutorial island) and the main world of the game.

New players will be greeted by the Pirate Lord on their ship and offered a tutorial Voyage for each of the Trading Companies. The Pirate Lord will explain every step of the journey, from using the map table to finding, recovering, and selling the treasure. All of these changes are in store for players when season 11 of Sea of Thieves launches.