How to get Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves

Titles are important for pirates—just look at Luffy from One Piece. He wants to become King of the Pirates. Now, it’s time for you to become a Pirate Legend in your own adventure in Sea of Thieves.

Ready to set sail and earn your rank? Here’s how to earn the title of Pirate Legend in Sea of Thieves.

How to earn the Pirate Legend milestone in Sea of Thieves

It's off to work we go.

Players can earn the Sea of Thieves milestone Pirate Legend by reaching level 50 in three different trading companies and buying level 50 promotions.

After you have received this milestone you will be rewarded with Legendary Set Clothes, vanity items, easy access to Athena’s Fortune Hideout, pet outfits, legendary mercenary voyages, and legendary commendations.

How to reach level 50 quickly for the Pirate Legend milestone in Sea of Thieves

The fastest way to earn the Pirate Legend title is by focusing on one faction at a time. You’re going to want to start low-tier quests first from representatives of the faction to gain quick reputation points. Try doing these easy quests until you’ve reached level fifteen and unlock the Emissary Flag.

The Emissary Flag can help grant you reputation points and gold based on the treasure you have gotten during your quest. Try to refrain from sailing everywhere because this will delay your progress. Focus on starting your journey in one zone and move on to the next only when necessary. I also recommend joining a crew so you can divide tasks and finish quests faster.

Fortresses and world events are another way to earn high-level loot and reputation points. Try joining events such as Skeleton Fleets or Ashen Lords if you want to earn reputation points faster.

Where to find the “mysterious stranger” in Sea of Thieves

He looks friendly, no?

After you have reached level 50 in three different factions you will be able to pay a visit to the “mysterious stranger.” You can find the mysterious stranger in any tavern around Sea of Thieves.

The mysterious stranger is your key to unlock Athena’s Fortune Shanty. This will allow your instrument to play the melody called the Shanty of Legends. Just play your instrument near the entrance of a tavern and it will open. You can buy Legendary Sets of clothes, cosmetics, hair dyes, and more at this hideout.

This is why Athena’s Fortune Hideout is legendary because of all the loot you can purchase here. You can also use the hideout to ship cosmetics to earn large amounts of gold.