Best Sea of Thieves cosmetics – the coolest cosmetic upgrades to date

Sea of Thieves features plenty of seafaring adventure as well as a great deal of booty to plunder, but there are also a ton of cosmetic options to dive into so you can customize your pirate captain and your ship to create a truly personalized experience.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to cosmetics in Sea of Thieves, so much so that it can be difficult to choose the ones that you like the best. Not only that but some can only be obtained by completing certain tasks or traveling to certain areas on the map.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at some of the coolest cosmetics to be found in the game, including some of those special rare items that are going to take some work to obtain.

Best Cosmetics sets in Sea of Thieves

Cursed Ferryman Set

Cursed Crew. Image via Rare

This first cool cosmetics set came about from a collaboration between Sea of Thieves and Disney, with the items that are part of the set based on Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

The set consists of a few different pieces, including a Davy Jones Cursed Costume (one with a beard and one without), Cursed Ferryman skins for your weapons, and even a Condemned Captain Monkey pet skin.

His ship, the infamous Flying Dutchman, is also available as a skin. Alternatively, you could purchase just the parts that you want to modify, such as the Collector’s Cursed Ferryman Sails or the Cursed Ferryman Flag.

The set is only available in the Pirate Emporium store and will put you back 7,534 Ancient Coins (the premium in-game currency that can be purchased with real money) if you opt for the whole shebang. You can also purchase individual parts for a cheaper price.

Soulflame Set

Soulflame Cannons. Image via Rare

This next set is a seasonal treat released during the Halloween period for an event called the Festival of the Damned in 2018. It also became available for another Halloween event known as Fate of the Damned in 2020.

The items found in this set all have a ghoulish glow that makes your ship truly feel like a devilish ghost vessel. It includes costumes for your captain as well as the first, second, and third crewmates. You will also get some cool glowing makeup, a glowing lantern, and Soulflame skins for your weapons and ship parts.

A good deal of the items in the set could be unlocked via goals and challenges through the events as well as through the Fate of the Damned Voyages. Once the events were over, they were made available in the shops in Athena’s Fortune Hideout.

They were, however, only made available to purchase by players that had achieved the Vanquishing the Damned commendation, which requires you to clear the Fort of the Damned of all enemies 25 times. There are a few bits and pieces from the set that can also be bought from the Pirate Emporium, including emotes and makeup.

This might be a super cool set, but it will set you back a fair amount as it will cost you either 5,086 Ancient Coins or a whopping 7,150,000 Gold coins (which can be collected in the game or bought from the Microsoft store).

Legendary Set

Legendary Ship. Image via Rare

As the name suggests, the Legendary Set features a range of cosmetics that are based on the Pirate Legends of Athena’s Fortune, which is one of the major Trading Companies in the lore of the game. This lore tie-in makes this a fun set for those invested in the narrative, whilst the aesthetics of the set (blends of rich purples highlighted with golden trims) make for a visually pleasing look.

You can get some of the items in this set simply by progressing in the game and reaching Pirate Legend status (you can get this when you reach Rank 50 Promotions across three of the in-game Trading Companies). Other parts of this cosmetic set can be bought at Athena’s Fortune Shop, though some can only be obtained by completing some of the related Commendations.

The Legendary cosmetics are made up of clothing, such as boots, gloves, vanity items, equipment, ship parts, weapon skins, pet outfits, and more. The Ancient Coin cost is a little less hefty than the other two sets we have talked about here, setting you back about 2,988 Ancient Coins if you want the entire set. The Gold coin price is steeper, however, costing 2,610,365 coins.

Sea of Thieves Ship cosmetics

Many of the cosmetics sets feature items for your ship, so let’s go through some of the coolest looks that you can obtain for your vessel.

Inky Kraken

Fear the Kraken. Image via Rare

A recolor from the regular Kraken Set, Inky Kraken has a dark and edgy look to it thanks to the combination of the black sails with the red emblem. You would be forgiven for thinking that this was some kind of Game of Thrones reference due to the Kraken symbol looking like a house emblem.

For a darker choice of ship that is sure to instill fear in your enemies and friends alike as you sail the open sea, the Inky Kraken is the ship cosmetic for you.

The cosmetics can be located within any of the Outpost Shops in the game. They are also the only cosmetics from the Kraken sets that don’t require any commendations to play.

It will still set you back if you want to purchase all the ship parts to complete the Inky Kraken, though, costing around 1,008,000 Gold coins for everything.

Ashen Dragon

Dragon’s Breath. Image via Rare

The Ashen Dragon is a ship within the Sea of Thieves universe manned by Captain Flameheart, and these cosmetics are designed to replicate that legendary ship.

The dragon theme is prevalent, with motifs of dragons incorporated into the design, as well as flame, ash, and glowing embers thanks to the simmering dark colors mixed with blazing orange. This also makes the ship a particularly eye-catching one, as it means that it can be seen prevalently in the nighttime thanks to its glow.

Though some of the components of the Ashen Dragon ship skin can be unlocked by selling Ashen Tomes, the sails of the ship can only be unlocked via The Seabound Soul Tall Tale. You then have to complete the Fire and Ash commendation. The hull of the ship can be found via the completion of the Heart of Fire commendation, unlocked through the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. The total for all of the components of the Ashen Dragon ship is 281,900 Gold.

Ghost

Ghostly Glow. Image via Rare

Although this is one of the hardest skins to obtain in the game, the Ghost ship skin is definitely one of the most striking, thanks to the glowing emblems on the sail.

As the name suggests, this is a must for fans of its aesthetic. The items have particle effects to emphasize that spooky vibe, with a neon green and black color scheme to further this design.

Players can unlock pieces of the skin by rising through the ranks and becoming a Pirate Legend. They can also do so by receiving commendations for Athena’s Fortune Company once they become a legend.

The Ghost Ship components will cost you 3,050,000 Gold coins, whilst the decorations for your ship will set you back a hefty 9,000,000 Gold coins.

Rarest Sea of Thieves cosmetics

Golden Banana Set

Gone Bananas. Image via Rare

The Golden Banana cosmetic set is one of the rarest items to be found in Sea of Thieves, available only to those who took part in The Quest of The Golden Bananas in March 2018.

Five teams were invited to compete for the grand prize following the successful and quick completion of 15 puzzles, with the Herr Crew—a team from France—winning first place.

As well as winning four 18-carat bananas, the team also won the Golden Banana cosmetic set. They are the only ones to have this set of cosmetics, making them a particularly rare item.

Standalone Cosmetics Set

High Five. Image via Rare

Though not all of these cosmetics are rare, some of them are exclusive items that were released as promotional items, and so only a few people actually have them.

Some of the rare items to be found amongst the standalone cosmetics include the Deckhand Sails and the Rare Crew sails.

Soulflame Set

Set your soul aflame. Image via Rare

The Soulflame set is another rare cosmetic set due to the toughness of the Vanquishing the Damned commendation.

Sea of Thieves Halo cosmetics

Master Chief’s new ride. Image via Rare.

The Spartan Set is a ship set created from a collaboration between Sea of Thieves and the Halo series. It was offered to players during promotions in June 2019 and then again in August 2019. The set then became available again in July 2020 through Twitch Drops.

This wasn’t the last time the Spartan set came around, though, as in November and December 2021, the cosmetics were given away to a lucky player who played Sea of Thieves on certain dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox as well as the release of Halo Infinite.

Sea of Thieves Skeleton Curse cosmetics

Skelly Boi. Image via Rare

This is a particularly noteworthy cosmetic set as it is a unique Curses variant that stems from the Standalone cosmetics. It also qualifies as a rare cosmetic as you can only obtain it via the undertaking of the Ritual of the Flame.

This ritual has a few different requirements, including obtaining the Champion of the Flame promotion, the Reaper’s Bones Reputation (at least 75), and the Servants of the Flame allegiance (at least 100).

The skeleton curse is literally just a skeleton skin for your character, so it can’t be equipped normally. You must retrieve the compatible cosmetics from the Bonesmith Shop in order to customize the upper and lower body, the bones, and the skull.

Sea of Thieves secret cosmetics

Umbra Tattoo Set

Tatted. Image via Rare

Last but not least are some secretive cosmetics that are well hidden within the game, the first being the Umbra Tattoo Set.

You will need the Chronicler of Legend commendation to get the chance to obtain these tattoos, which means finding all 60 of Umbra’s journals spread out across the map. Good luck.

Glitterbeard

A Loving Tribute. Image via Rare

This next set is a heartwarming one, acting as a memorial to James “Jim” White, who worked at Rare as an apprentice data analyst before sadly passing away in 2020.

The cosmetics in the set include Glitterbeard’s Beard as well as two components for a ship (sails and a cannon flare). You need to unlock The Legend of Glitterbeard commendation to receive the beard, whilst the cannon flare is obtained via the A Glittering Chronicle commendation and the sail with the My Maiden Voyage commendation.

Fallen Sea Dog Lantern

Light the way. Image via Rare

The Fallen Sea Dog Lantern is a cosmetic that can only be earned by following a series of clues during one of the narrative-driven Mystery events. We could spoil it for you and tell you how to find it, but where’s the fun in that?

