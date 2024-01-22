Category:
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Here's when you can dive into the new season.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 09:35 am
Sea of Thieves pirate holding plank of wood next to work sign
Image via Rare

Rare has issued a release date for Sea of Thieves season 11, and we’re counting down the hours until then.

Recommended Videos

Season 11 is bringing some big changes to Rare’s online pirate adventure game, such as a quick-travel Diving feature, an all-new Quest Table, and expansions to Trading Companies. But when exactly will players get to experience all these new features?

When does Sea of Thieves season 11 start?

Sea of Thieves season 11 begins on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to Rare, so you really don’t have much longer to wait. As for the exact time, that’s less clear. Since Rare needs time to “restock the barrels and reconfigure the Quest Table,” the servers will go offline at approximately 4am CT. That’s typical of online games such as Sea of Thieves, but Rare hasn’t said roughly how long the servers will be down.

We can’t find a reliable estimate based on the downtime between previous seasons (we’ve seen suggestions of anywhere from one hour to six), but we’ll be sure to update the countdown if Rare shares an official start time. For now, the countdown below applies to when the servers will go down, so you know how much longer you have left to finish any tasks in season 10.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
1
7
:
4
9
:
1
6

In case it wasn’t obvious, Rare is certainly onto a winner with Sea of Thieves. It’s impressive for any game to last for 11 seasons with new content and updates (we’ve seen some live service games shut down after just two seasons), and the dev has no intention of slowing down. Last year, it pledged to keep Sea of Thieves running until at least 2028, marking the game’s 10th anniversary.

Speaking of its future, there have been rumors of Sea of Thieves jumping ship to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. That may seem hard to believe, considering it’s a first-party Microsoft title, but the publisher has ported some exclusives to rival platforms in the past. Plus, the company has expressed interest in bringing its Xbox Game Pass service to “every screen” possible.

related content
Read Article How to get the Memory Reset Drug in Palworld—and why you shouldn’t use it
A player in Palworld looking at the environment from a cliff edge.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get the Memory Reset Drug in Palworld—and why you shouldn’t use it
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Unofficial Palworld mod adds actual Pokémon and even Ash Ketchum
Palworld Pokemon mod Ash Ketchum laying on beach
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Unofficial Palworld mod adds actual Pokémon and even Ash Ketchum
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Palworld controls: All controls for keyboard and controller
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld controls: All controls for keyboard and controller
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Coin Master cover image artwork featuring in-game characters.
Category:
General
General
Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (January 2024) – Updated
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Palworld creator calls out ‘slanderous’ AI accusations, ‘death threats’ against game artists
Player holding a Pal Sphere in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld creator calls out ‘slanderous’ AI accusations, ‘death threats’ against game artists
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 22, 2024
Related Content

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.