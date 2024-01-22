Sea of Thieves season 11 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Rare has issued a release date for Sea of Thieves season 11, and we’re counting down the hours until then.

Season 11 is bringing some big changes to Rare’s online pirate adventure game, such as a quick-travel Diving feature, an all-new Quest Table, and expansions to Trading Companies. But when exactly will players get to experience all these new features?

When does Sea of Thieves season 11 start?

Sea of Thieves season 11 begins on Tuesday, Jan. 23, according to Rare, so you really don’t have much longer to wait. As for the exact time, that’s less clear. Since Rare needs time to “restock the barrels and reconfigure the Quest Table,” the servers will go offline at approximately 4am CT. That’s typical of online games such as Sea of Thieves, but Rare hasn’t said roughly how long the servers will be down.

We can’t find a reliable estimate based on the downtime between previous seasons (we’ve seen suggestions of anywhere from one hour to six), but we’ll be sure to update the countdown if Rare shares an official start time. For now, the countdown below applies to when the servers will go down, so you know how much longer you have left to finish any tasks in season 10.

In case it wasn’t obvious, Rare is certainly onto a winner with Sea of Thieves. It’s impressive for any game to last for 11 seasons with new content and updates (we’ve seen some live service games shut down after just two seasons), and the dev has no intention of slowing down. Last year, it pledged to keep Sea of Thieves running until at least 2028, marking the game’s 10th anniversary.

Speaking of its future, there have been rumors of Sea of Thieves jumping ship to the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms. That may seem hard to believe, considering it’s a first-party Microsoft title, but the publisher has ported some exclusives to rival platforms in the past. Plus, the company has expressed interest in bringing its Xbox Game Pass service to “every screen” possible.