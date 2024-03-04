Category:
Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves: How to do the Tall Tales in order

Solve all the mysteries of the seas.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 04:34 pm
Four pirates standing in front of a cave in a shape of a monkey head
Image via Rare

Tall Tales are story missions in Sea of Thieves that tell about the legends and dangers of the game’s world. There are quite a few Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves, so here’s the correct order you should be playing them in and how to start them.

Recommended Videos

Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in order

Sea of Thieves Tall Tale page in the Pirate Log
The numbering on these pages doesn’t make things clearer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Sea of Thieves Tall Tale page in the Pirate Log
The numbering on these pages doesn’t make things clearer. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Sea of Thieves Tall Tale page in the Pirate Log
The numbering on these pages doesn’t make things clearer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The order of Tall Tales can certainly be confusing when navigating Sea of Thieves menus. If you look at the list of Tall Tales in the Reputation tab, they have one order, but on the quest table, they have a different one. What’s even better is that neither of these orders is the correct one.

If you are wondering where to start or which Tall Tale to do next, below is the list of all the campaigns in Sea of Thieves and the correct order of Tall Tales within each campaign (it’s also the order the Tall Tales were released in).

The Shores of Gold campaign (Tall Tales 3-6 can be played in any order):

  1. The Shroudbreaker
  2. The Cursed Rogue
  3. The Legendary Storyteller
  4. Stars of a Thief
  5. Wild Rose
  6. Art of the Trickster
  7. The Fate of the Morningstar
  8. Revenge of the Morningstar
  9. Shores of Gold

The Ashen Age campaign:

  1. The Seabound Soul
  2. Heart of Fire

A Pirate’s Life campaign:

  1. A Pirate’s Life
  2. The Sunken Pearl
  3. Captains of the Damned
  4. Dark Brethren
  5. Lord of the Sea

The Legend of Monkey Island campaign:

  1. The Journey to Melee Island
  2. The Quest for Guybrush
  3. The Lair of LeChuck

The campaigns are not connected story-wise, so technically you can start with either one as long as you follow the order of the Tall Tales in those campaigns. However, if you haven’t played any Tall Tales yet, I highly recommend starting with The Shores of Gold and The Ashen Age, as those are original Sea of Thieves stories and they will tell you much about what’s going on in the lore of the game.

A Pirate’s Life and The Legend of Monkey Island are both great too, but they barely have any connection to the world of Sea of Thieves. These campaigns act more like standalone adventures you can take on whenever you feel like it.

How to start Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves

Tall Tale tab in Sea of Thieves quest table menu
At least it’s more straightforward here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve chosen the Tall Tale to play, you can start it from the quest table on your ship. Interact with the quest table and select the Tall Tales tab. Choose the campaign you want, the Tall Tale, and hit the start button. From there you can set sail to the destination or use the fast-travel mechanic to immediately kick off your next adventure.

related content
Read Article Here are funny Guild names for Sea of Thieves
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Here are funny Guild names for Sea of Thieves
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves
Ship sailing towards the Skeleton Fort
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to solve the Crook’s Hollow riddle in Sea of Thieves
Captain Flameheart stands in front of his crew, his skeletal eyes glowing a fiery orange.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to solve the Crook’s Hollow riddle in Sea of Thieves
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are funny Guild names for Sea of Thieves
A fleet of five Emissary ships in Sea of Thieves.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Here are funny Guild names for Sea of Thieves
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves
Ship sailing towards the Skeleton Fort
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to get Ancient Coins in Sea of Thieves
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to solve the Crook’s Hollow riddle in Sea of Thieves
Captain Flameheart stands in front of his crew, his skeletal eyes glowing a fiery orange.
Category:
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
How to solve the Crook’s Hollow riddle in Sea of Thieves
Anish Nair Anish Nair Jan 29, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.