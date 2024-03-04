Sea of Thieves: How to do the Tall Tales in order

Tall Tales are story missions in Sea of Thieves that tell about the legends and dangers of the game’s world. There are quite a few Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves, so here’s the correct order you should be playing them in and how to start them.

Sea of Thieves Tall Tales in order

The order of Tall Tales can certainly be confusing when navigating Sea of Thieves menus. If you look at the list of Tall Tales in the Reputation tab, they have one order, but on the quest table, they have a different one. What’s even better is that neither of these orders is the correct one.

If you are wondering where to start or which Tall Tale to do next, below is the list of all the campaigns in Sea of Thieves and the correct order of Tall Tales within each campaign (it’s also the order the Tall Tales were released in).

The Shores of Gold campaign (Tall Tales 3-6 can be played in any order):

The Shroudbreaker The Cursed Rogue The Legendary Storyteller Stars of a Thief Wild Rose Art of the Trickster The Fate of the Morningstar Revenge of the Morningstar Shores of Gold

The Ashen Age campaign:

The Seabound Soul Heart of Fire

A Pirate’s Life campaign:

A Pirate’s Life The Sunken Pearl Captains of the Damned Dark Brethren Lord of the Sea

The Legend of Monkey Island campaign:

The Journey to Melee Island The Quest for Guybrush The Lair of LeChuck

The campaigns are not connected story-wise, so technically you can start with either one as long as you follow the order of the Tall Tales in those campaigns. However, if you haven’t played any Tall Tales yet, I highly recommend starting with The Shores of Gold and The Ashen Age, as those are original Sea of Thieves stories and they will tell you much about what’s going on in the lore of the game.

A Pirate’s Life and The Legend of Monkey Island are both great too, but they barely have any connection to the world of Sea of Thieves. These campaigns act more like standalone adventures you can take on whenever you feel like it.

How to start Tall Tales in Sea of Thieves

At least it’s more straightforward here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve chosen the Tall Tale to play, you can start it from the quest table on your ship. Interact with the quest table and select the Tall Tales tab. Choose the campaign you want, the Tall Tale, and hit the start button. From there you can set sail to the destination or use the fast-travel mechanic to immediately kick off your next adventure.